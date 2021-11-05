We must take more interest in our children’s lives

Results of the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams showed a decrease in performance in all areas in the exam between 2020 and 2021.
Our children are faced with more stressors, and the ministry has not done anything to provide them with the tools necessary to handle future stresses in this Covid-19 life in which we now find ourselves.
The current pandemic has shown that new pressures can develop and rapidly increase anxiety and stress levels in everyone, especially our pupils under this unsure system that is going on in our nation’s schools. While we have no way to avoid unexpected events from occurring, we can learn skills for coping with anxiety in these stressful times. These skills need to be taught to our children in our educational system.
The Ministry of Education, under Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, has done little to ensure our children, our teenagers, are better prepared for future stressful events in the schools under this pandemic. While our teen sons and daughters are asked to navigate school and with the increased pressures of social distancing, continued sanitisation and wearing masks, they need to be taught coping skills and ways to handle the increased stresses in this situation.
The online programmes have not helped them learn new skills for coping with anxiety, depression and loneliness resulting from the Covid-19 virus.
Depression and mental issues are some of the main problems facing our children of all ages, but especially from ages 14 to 17 years old. They feel hopeless in this system being forced on them during this period of the pandemic.
The pandemic has caused its own stresses in adults and parents, in addition to our young people trying to cope with existing problems such as self-esteem, social anxiety and their ability to interact with their peers. This on top of academic performance issues have put so much pressures on our young adults that they are not coping very well during this time.
The Ministry of Education and the whole system under this Government have not put the support required to help these teenagers, where they don’t seem to know if they are coming or going. The minister does not seem to have the proper school mechanism in place or the resources to oversee the secondary schools, to see where our pupils are going off track.
If they had put the mechanism is place, they could assist our children and pull them back in through their teachers in the school system. Why, under the minister’s guide, have they not been able to realise that pupils did not have sufficient devices to keep up with their studies online? That is a major failure under this administration.
The minister missed the boat on this one and, further, never devised a proper training programme for teachers, principals and schools across the board to effectively bring the syllabus and curriculum to pupils and to effectively identify the pupils who are struggling.
In reality, what do our youths have to look forward to under the current system? They don’t see a light at the end of the tunnel in many cases. This is where depression and anxiety hit them the hardest.
We as their parents have to look out for signs that our teenage kids may be showing, that they are not coping well, that they are particularly vulnerable to mental problems, depression and panic attacks at this point in time.
We must take more interest in their lives and really get to know our children, as best as we can, so that we can detect if they are going off the rails and understand we are there for them, to help guide and nurture them.
If we can not get through to them, we need to seek professional help for them. This is very important before they do something to hurt themselves. Let’s all try to take more interest in our children, for they are our future, and demand better from our Government to provide the support systems that are required for all our citizens.
Neil Gosine
insurance executive and
former NP chairman
Port of Spain