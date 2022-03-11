We need a CoE into our toxic politics

With the commission of enquiry (CoE) into the unfortunate accidental death of four men on February 25, we are now hopefully walking down a road that will show how and why such horrible deaths occurred.

A CoE will expose the fact that blame games do not save lives.

A blame game exposes the fallacy of blaming anyone for an inevitable outcome.

Commercial diving is one of the most dangerous jobs in the world.

It is my respectful, personal and unsolicited view that we also need a commission of enquiry into the very toxicity of our politics.

I looked at an international news release regarding world class Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic.

Once again being unable to play tennis because you cannot set foot in America unless you are properly vaccinated.

Is Djokovic’s personal choice more important that representing Serbia on the world stage?

Serbians adore him. He only adores himself.

Globally, we are all living in a Covid-19-flavoured world.

The pandemic is receding because of vaccinations. For now, globally, we have no idea if this improvement will last forever. But what of our politics?

Why have we reached a stage in T&T of not being able to trust well-educated, experienced individuals to be impartial because we assume them to be deep dyed into political party of choice?

It is pleasing to see and hear the response of Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, one of the best ever AGs of T&T.

There can be no party politics when seeking national interests.

His appointment on the CoE into the deaths of the four divers is a step in the right direction.

Again, the People’s National Movement has chosen a citizen for talent and not political affiliation.

Our present-day politics clearly shows that only the strongest, most talented political aspirants will win seats in general election 2025.

It will not be about race, religion or social status. Political success will be about personal charisma.

The country is now choking to death on a slew of unreasonable protests.

Is this strategy assumed to be efficacious in winning an election? I had the good fortune to live in a First World setting for many years.

I try not to sound condescending when I ask, why are we insisting on being so country bookie and Third World?

Theoretically, we do not truly need outsiders for any commission of enquiry when we have well-educated, talented individuals born right here in T&T.

Unnecessary reputation bashing will kill us off faster than Covid-19. There is a lack of oxygen in our thinking.

Take a deep political breath, T&T—and exhale.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

