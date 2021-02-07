Andrea Bharatt, is no more but has left us with pain in our hearts.

Andrea Bharatt has left us with pain in our hearts. Eternally. Her tragic demise needs more than changes to the Bail Act and the other ancillary pieces of legislation. We need new hearts, a new ethos and a new chorus. We need to change the hymn book which is being often referred to, calling for another paradigm of leadership.

The hymns and bhajans which we are accustomed singing are not strong enough. What is required is deliberate, sustained and ongoing commitment to stop this kind of savagery in T&T. We have had vigils and protests around our Parliament, the epicentre of our democracy, but all these acts of sympathy and benevolence, happen only for a time, and soon we will all forget Ms Bharatt, and the tragic way in which she was stolen from us.

T&T as a dot on the world map is a model to the world when it comes to the drudgery and wickedness that continue to plague our society. Soon, this country would wither away in terms of decency, strong moral, spiritual and ethical values. But, there is still a chance to begin afresh, anew, Time is not on our side. There needs to be drastic changes in the behaviour of our security and law enforcement agencies. The Ministry of National Security seems incapable of effecting a new model of behaviour. But how much can the ministry effect change in the minds and thoughts of the total national citizenry. How do we come out of this griping situation.

Yes, our religious leaders and civil society organisations must take the lead in effecting a pathway of nobility, decency and law and order.

But there is much more to do. And there are many more people in the national society to embark on an aggressive programme to undo the past, and start afresh to give this nation lingering in the darkness on all fronts of governance and leadership. I shudder to think that only the Government can change the face of our country, but it is the Government that must set the tone to rid our society of these vagrants, all of whom seem bent on creating chaos and disorder as they disfigure the national setting of our land.

New laws are not necessarily the solution. Our education system must be prepared to do its bit, but the school systems are in an abysmal state. Perhaps the Inter-Religious Organisation(IRO) must take the lead and provide spiritual leadership, and not only be visible at major government functions. I have not heard the IRO make a pronouncement on our current situation. The future looks frightening, very frightening. I repeat, time is not on our side. The environment must be revisited with new thoughts, new ideas, and new laws, if the latter is warranted.

My heart goes out to the Bharatt family and to all those who have had to endure similar mishaps.

Paras Ramoutar

Caparo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Fighting fire with fire not the best solution

The whole nation is horrified and traumatised by the treatment of Andrea Bharatt—an innocent, hard-working young lady who met her death at the hands of one or more human beings or some would say cockroaches or worse animals.

Let’s work towards positive outcomes, no time to blame

Let me begin by giving my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of Andrea Bharatt and Ashanti Riley and the countless others who bear the burden of unimaginable grief and unanswered questions and prayers. All I can offer at this time are my daily prayers that the higher being you serve bestows on you peace that only they can provide.

I cried your name

Andrea! Andrea! I cried your name

And felt your anguish, eternal pain

I wept real tears because I knew

And felt your torment, what happened to you.

Why, oh why my child do ruthless uncaring men hide

They creep upon the innocent and unaware

The tired workers who travel for their daily bread

Fast-tracking regional Covid recovery and resilience

Fast-tracking regional Covid recovery and resilience

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc in 2021. BBC has reported that as of 1st of February 2021, more than 100 million people have been infected with the virus, 2.2 million people have died across nearly 200 countries. There are still over 382,000 new cases every day. Although both rich and poor countries have faced the full wrath of the pandemic, the difference is, the developed countries are buffered by their wealth enabling them to recover faster than anyone else.

Getting away with murder

Getting away with murder

The spontaneous eruption of protests across the country signals that, for the population, the murder of Andrea Bharatt has crossed a line too far.

In Andrea, none of the rationales used for blaming women for their own murders apply.

Unfair

“This isn’t right! This isn’t fair!”

Said every person, everywhere,

including the idler on the block,

whose catcalls won’t get that girl to stop

or turn and give him a second look.