Andrea Bharatt, is no more but has left us with pain in our hearts.
Andrea Bharatt has left us with pain in our hearts. Eternally. Her tragic demise needs more than changes to the Bail Act and the other ancillary pieces of legislation. We need new hearts, a new ethos and a new chorus. We need to change the hymn book which is being often referred to, calling for another paradigm of leadership.
The hymns and bhajans which we are accustomed singing are not strong enough. What is required is deliberate, sustained and ongoing commitment to stop this kind of savagery in T&T. We have had vigils and protests around our Parliament, the epicentre of our democracy, but all these acts of sympathy and benevolence, happen only for a time, and soon we will all forget Ms Bharatt, and the tragic way in which she was stolen from us.
T&T as a dot on the world map is a model to the world when it comes to the drudgery and wickedness that continue to plague our society. Soon, this country would wither away in terms of decency, strong moral, spiritual and ethical values. But, there is still a chance to begin afresh, anew, Time is not on our side. There needs to be drastic changes in the behaviour of our security and law enforcement agencies. The Ministry of National Security seems incapable of effecting a new model of behaviour. But how much can the ministry effect change in the minds and thoughts of the total national citizenry. How do we come out of this griping situation.
Yes, our religious leaders and civil society organisations must take the lead in effecting a pathway of nobility, decency and law and order.
But there is much more to do. And there are many more people in the national society to embark on an aggressive programme to undo the past, and start afresh to give this nation lingering in the darkness on all fronts of governance and leadership. I shudder to think that only the Government can change the face of our country, but it is the Government that must set the tone to rid our society of these vagrants, all of whom seem bent on creating chaos and disorder as they disfigure the national setting of our land.
New laws are not necessarily the solution. Our education system must be prepared to do its bit, but the school systems are in an abysmal state. Perhaps the Inter-Religious Organisation(IRO) must take the lead and provide spiritual leadership, and not only be visible at major government functions. I have not heard the IRO make a pronouncement on our current situation. The future looks frightening, very frightening. I repeat, time is not on our side. The environment must be revisited with new thoughts, new ideas, and new laws, if the latter is warranted.
My heart goes out to the Bharatt family and to all those who have had to endure similar mishaps.
Paras Ramoutar
Caparo