Trevor Sudama’s letter recalling his declaration in Parliament of his finances when he was a member of the House of Representatives is inspiring and a lesson for the current office-holders.

No currently serving politician would even consider taking such a monumental step. Every one of them must of necessity keep their wealth secret or face the potential embarrassment of having to explain their source(s) of income. Even the newcomers are likely to face grave difficulty explaining their circumstances.

How one wishes that Trinidad and Tobago’s, and other countries’, politicians could emu­late the president of Uruguay who lives in a humble farmhouse owned by his wife, drives a 50-year-old Volkswagen and donates more than half his monthly salary to charitable cau­ses. There is no pomp and circumstance with this leader. He has no airs and does not adopt a high-and-mighty attitude in his dealings with his people or other world leaders.

He is pictured meeting with the former president of the United States, dressed in very ordinary clothes and in an almost informal setting. But then he wants nothing from anyone and is not willing to bow and scrape before the most powerful leader in the world. The country maintains a high standard of living and is entirely self-sufficient. Winning friends and influencing other nations to win their favour is not on his agenda.

Uruguay was the only country in the Rio Treaty which refused to support the United States on Venezuela and voted against the attempt to ostracise that country. The world needs more politicians of that mettle.

Karan Mahabirsingh

via e-mail

Critical talks on education

PUBLIC enthusiasm for the current National Consultation on Education may be blunted by the fact that it is the second such consultation to be engaged by the Dr Keith Rowley administration. The first was launched in 2016 and produced the 217-page Draft Education Policy Paper 2017-2022 as part of the Government’s Vision 2030 National Development Strategy. Before that, in 2011, was the Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration’s National Consultation on Education which itself was preceded by various iterations of consultations designed to tackle and transform the sector’s deep-seated and widely acknowledged problems.

According to the World Health Organisation, domestic violence (DV) is the most common kind of violence and its incidence increases during times of health crisis. The current Covid-19-driven global pandemic has reinforced this proposition. In Trinidad and Tobago, the number of DV reports more than doubled since the implementation of quarantine and other pandemic-related measures. Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith shared the alarming figures during a press conference in April, 2020 at the peak of the quarantine period.

THE United National Congress elections are in the air and one wonders how free and fair they will be. Will there be the usual subterfuge since these elections, like all other elections in this politically, racially divided country, will inevitably evolve out of the usual tribal framework of “you scratch my back and I yours”, with leaders massaging the tribe to hold on to power and the tribe responding with unquestioning support for the “mess of pottage” that will be their reward?

I have to tell you that for the fifth time in the last five years, I am totally ashamed to be a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago. It matters not that I reside in England.

When I read about the treatment of several Venezuelan children—one just four months old—I felt sick. I couldn’t have cared less if they were immigrants, asylum seekers or illegal.

The US Ambassador’s public response to asylum-seeking children landing on our shores to escape hardships in Venezuela is, in diplomatic terms, profoundly irrational, and in local parlance, “farse and out-of-place”.

Perhaps the Ambassador has conveniently forgotten that the great United States of America shocked the world by placing migrant children in cages like animals and separating them from their parents. Or perhaps he is not conversant with the adage: those who live in glass houses…

Last week, Natalee Legore, the host of Morning Brew, spoke for many when she stated “we are not very clear as to why the police are able to take action in certain circumstances where people are gathered and not in others”.

It seems, she said, “that what is public and what is private seems to depend on what is going on”. That observation may well be a clue to resolving the legal interpretation of “public place”. However, in a society battered by rampant socio-economic inequality,