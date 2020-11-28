Trevor Sudama’s letter recalling his declaration in Parliament of his finances when he was a member of the House of Representatives is inspiring and a lesson for the current office-holders.
No currently serving politician would even consider taking such a monumental step. Every one of them must of necessity keep their wealth secret or face the potential embarrassment of having to explain their source(s) of income. Even the newcomers are likely to face grave difficulty explaining their circumstances.
How one wishes that Trinidad and Tobago’s, and other countries’, politicians could emulate the president of Uruguay who lives in a humble farmhouse owned by his wife, drives a 50-year-old Volkswagen and donates more than half his monthly salary to charitable causes. There is no pomp and circumstance with this leader. He has no airs and does not adopt a high-and-mighty attitude in his dealings with his people or other world leaders.
He is pictured meeting with the former president of the United States, dressed in very ordinary clothes and in an almost informal setting. But then he wants nothing from anyone and is not willing to bow and scrape before the most powerful leader in the world. The country maintains a high standard of living and is entirely self-sufficient. Winning friends and influencing other nations to win their favour is not on his agenda.
Uruguay was the only country in the Rio Treaty which refused to support the United States on Venezuela and voted against the attempt to ostracise that country. The world needs more politicians of that mettle.
Karan Mahabirsingh
via e-mail