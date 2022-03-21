Every school vacation period, we citizens have to endure the same frustration in obtaining flights to Tobago and it is time for Caribbean Airlines to stop this nonsense.
Why are additional flights not added in advance?
I have been trying for the past month to get on a flight to Tobago and was told by reservation agents to call every day as they do not know if or when extra seats will become available for the month of April. Really?
I must endure the hassle of calling a company who has you on hold indefinitely and I must do this every day?
I and four other persons have had to cancel our accommodation bookings as we simply could not tell the property owners if we would ever reach Tobago.
Isn’t this going to affect the island economically if more and more people have to cancel due to unavailability of flights?
Is CAL really onboard about promoting and improving tourism in Tobago?
It surely does not appear that way as our domestic airline seems intent on frustrating “local tourists” who want to visit during school holidays every year.
We expect and deserve better service from the only airline that provides inter-island transportation.
Come on CAL, be proactive.
Stop making the experience of booking a vacation a stressful experience.