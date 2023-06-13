We need our best to save us

Oh, how I wish politics in Trinidad and Tobago were simple. We have very brilliant, qualified financial professionals, they could have protected the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) from billions of dollars in losses.
We know that controlled police patrols with GPS (Global Positioning System) monitoring in our communities, along with a modern approach to justice, will have a positive impact on reducing criminal activities, but we make excuses for our ineptitude. Our youths would do well if only we invested in their education, access to trades, sporting activities, musical talents and lucrative employment activities in their communities.
The reality is that we have the finances, the personnel and all that is required to make Trinidad and Tobago one of the best places on earth for families to live comfortably. Our biggest problem is that we do not vote for our best, we do not promote our best, we do not facilitate our best people to come forward and participate in managing our country. Why, one may ask? The answer is racial and cultural differences, leading to an absence of trust; the other factor is corruption.
There is no doubt that the lifestyle, cultural mannerisms, religious underpinnings, historical experiences and political experiences of the two major races of Trinidad and Tobago have allowed for some serious divisions that cannot be fixed with simply a pragmatic approach. The division is real. The distrust is real, the feeling that one sect is better than the other is real.
Over the years, through intermarriage, social interaction, education, religious changes and economic development, that gap between both sides has been reduced. However, at election time, those who have failed to make positive, sagacious and nation-building contributions to the political space resort to the default position of racial divisiveness and distrust.
Consequently, the best from among us are ignored and replaced with those whom, in our opinion, look or identify with our community. When sound financial decisions are required, we need our best people to make those decisions. When our infrastructure is failing, we need our best architects and engineers to guide us. If the world’s economy is changing, we need our best economists to lead us through these turbulent times.
Our best comes from different races and places across T&T. They are those who sacrificed night and day to educate themselves in their spheres of expertise. They are our people who must take T&T forward. Fearless, sincere, non-corrupt individuals who see country before race and selfish gain.
Let’s hope that they find the courage to come forward under political structures that seek nothing but the best interest of T&T. Let us dare to hope again.
Steve Alvarez