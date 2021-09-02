We need our leaders to act responsibly

I am fully aware that everyone is entitled to his or her opinion, but I was stunned when I saw the Opposition Leader state she was against mandatory vaccination for children. Thank God my two daughters are fully grown and also fully vaccinated!
Incidentally, if I recall correctly, it was only recently that the Honourable Leader of the Opposition took the jab herself.
She said, “What is most dear to any one of us are our children, so I ask Government to think very carefully on this issue.”
So, is it that you are leaving the decision to get vaccinated or not in our children’s hands? Or in the hands of their parents, who may not have been vaccinated either?
It is common knowledge that most of our citizens are not fully vaccinated. So you are suggesting that “the blind should lead the blind”.
When I was small I got vaccinated and I did not know for what, but I trusted my parents and medicine.
A leader is defined as one who leads or commands a group, organisation or country. What is the definition of a great leader? A great leader possesses a clear vision, is courageous, has integrity, honesty, humility and clear focus. Great leaders help people reach their goals, are not afraid to hire people who might be better than them, and take pride in the accomplishments of those whom they help along the way.
Simply put, “a leader is somebody whom people follow. A leader has authority. Because people follow a leader, the leader can make people do things”.
A leader can also make people work towards a common goal. So if the Leader of the Opposition is saying she is against mandatory vaccination for schoolchildren, what do you expect the schoolchildren to think?
Her position could be construed as: “The Opposition Leader says they can’t force me to take the vaccine, so I not taking it!”... “Aunty Kamla says they can’t force me to take the vaccine!”
Our country is facing the biggest crisis in its history, and the Leader of our Opposition pronounces “No support for mandatory vaccination for children”, in this manner on a significant issue that is definitely going to affect the lives of our nation’s future!
After that heart-rending plea from Archbishop Jason Gordon, begging our citizens to take the vaccine, the Leader of the Opposition says “we must first have a discussion with civil society and put forward a proposed policy so people can consider it before any moves are made to mandate vaccines for children”.
What discussion is she talking about? The world knows there is a crisis, everyone in Trinidad and Tobago knows there is a crisis.
In January this year, we had 262 active Covid-19 cases and 134 deaths. At the end of August, we had 4,404 active cases and 1,291 cases! What is there to discuss?
The new dangerous Delta variant of Covid-19 is here, Republican state Senator Andre Jacque, 40, who is an outspoken critic of the vaccine and masks, has been hospitalised since August 16. He was placed on a ventilator several days later.
His wife said five of their eight family members have tested positive for Covid-19. They have six children, including an infant.
A 13-year-old girl from Bolivia said, “What worries me the most is that we do not go back to school, that cases increase and there are more deaths.”
CNN said more children were hospitalised with Covid-19 in August than any other time this past year—proving how seriously the Delta variant can hit any age group.
Between August 20 and 26, an average of 330 children were admitted to hospitals every day with Covid, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
With Covid-19 putting enormous pressure on already weak or overstretched health systems, the number of unvaccinated and under-vaccinated children is expected to increase, exacerbating existing inequities and putting the lives of many children at serious risk of disease or death—UNICEF data.
My advice is that you should be advising our Prime Minister to bring a bill to Parliament as a matter of urgency, stating whether vaccination should be made mandatory. Our elected Members of Parliament would decide on the way forward.
And I ask our elected representatives to vote with their conscience. I think a three-fifths majority vote is mandatory to make the vaccinations mandatory!
We are in a crisis, the world is in a crisis, we need our leaders to act responsibly!
Terrence Kalloo
via e-mail