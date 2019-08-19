How many more lives need to be lost and threatened before those with the power to act, use their authority and influence to reform the prison system? Is any leader in the parliament willing to stand up and say, “enough is enough”? What is the plan to put an end to corruption in the prison system in T&T?
With yet another threat to the lives of prison officers, Commissioner of Prisons Gerard Wilson said officers are “now running” scared for themselves and their families. The attacks against prison officers continued on Sunday morning after a prison officer’s house was shot at in Pleasantville. No one was injured. This comes on the heels of Commissioner Gerald Wilson’s advisory to officers to be vigilant after several threats began circulating on WhatsApp, of a plot to “kill any two officers”.
It is a well known fact that prison corruption is rampant in T&T. Governments past and present don’t seem to have the willpower to reform the prison system that is in desperate need of repair. Absolutely nothing of substance has been done to defeat the corruption in the prisons. No effort is being made by this administration to radically reform the prison system.