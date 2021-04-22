We need proper data on Covid spread

“All I wanna say is that they don’t really care about us.” —Michael Jackson

AS Trinidad and Tobago is, once again, squeezed into a lockdown, the mantra from the Government seems to be “do as I say but not as I do”.

After thousands of people enjoyed the Easter weekend in Tobago and on the beaches in Trinidad, we are seeing record spikes in Covid-19 cases.

However, none of the information informs the public as to how many of the people, who are now presenting with symptoms, actually went to the beaches.

Is that data available? Is it being hidden from the population? Is there data to prove that Covid-19 in T&T has been spread by people who went to cinemas or ate in restaurants? How come thousands of people shop in groceries every month, yet we have not heard of anyone getting Covid-19 from going to the grocery? Does this prove that mask wearing and washing of hands actually work?

After the “big shot” wedding, in St Clair, of someone whose father is extremely close to a top government official, with, allegedly, over 100 persons in attendance, the Government has scaled back wedding and funeral attendance to ten persons or less.

Does it matter at all? The wedding in St Clair was on “private property”, so it meant that the owners could have done whatever they wanted. Did not our esteemed police commissioner, in September 2020, say he has no jurisdiction over what happens on private property?

He was clear the police cannot “enter private property without a warrant and charge persons for committing violations of the Public Health Ordinance simply because they number more than five or ten”.

His advice was for the Government to “amend the legislation” so that the police can properly act. That would be even greater infringements on our constitutional right, to enjoy our private property. But then, I am no lawyer, so I am subject to correction.

The discovery of the Brazilian variant of the virus is cause for deep concern. How did that person get it? Is the person an illegal immigrant? Do we have the resources to deal with this variant? Why is the Government hedging its information?

If our porous borders allow for the easy entry of illegals, additional security arrangements should be put in place. How many people are entering, illegally, from South America and how many of them are coming with Covid-19? The answers to these questions are blowing in the wind.

Public sector employees now revert to 50-per cent capacity. They are fortunate. For the next three weeks, many private sector employees will have no income.

Linus F Didier

Mt Hope

