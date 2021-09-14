We need water

I’d like to highlight the ongoing water woes experienced at the 1½- to 5-mile mark, Blanchisseuse Road, Arima.

It is now 4.30 a.m. on Tuesday and I’ve been waiting for water to come back in the line since 12.30 a.m. Households on the Blanchisseuse Road haven’t had water in their taps for nearly a month now.

To my relief, water came at a trickle around 11.30 on Monday night.

However, after an hour, the water main was turned off.

I was left wondering what kind of person would brave the curfew hours to do such a thing, knowing we haven’t had water for such a long period of time.

Calls to the WASA hotline, 800-Leak, have also been a nightmare. You get a recording saying your position in the queue is currently number 47, 38 or 45. This alone tells you how many people in Trinidad and Tobago are experiencing water problems.

When you wait for an hour or more on the line to get to position number one, the phone starts ringing and it’s hung up, leaving you baffled.

If this sounds unbelievable, just call the number and you’ll see for yourself.

On one of my rare successes in getting through to an operator, I was given no reason for the water shortage and was told to call back the following day for feedback.

I also took the opportunity to request a truck-borne water supply, to which I was given a reference number and informed I would get the supply within five days.

I’ve been holding on to this number for three weeks now, hoping that every time my phone rings it’s the WASA truck driver, calling to ask for directions to my home. So much for wishful thinking.

In my frustration at this wee hour of the morning, I am writing this letter to the Express editor, appealing to esteemed Minister of Public Utilities, the Member of Parliament for Arima or officials of the Water and Sewerage Authority to take our plight into consideration and come to our assistance.

After all, we are all citizens of this wonderful island and we all have equal rights.

Indar Dhaniram

Arima

