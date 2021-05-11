Our Covid case numbers are still very high, and deaths continue steadily. It was said by those in charge that if these figures do not go down, our healthcare system would collapse. This is of great concern to all, starting with our leaders.
I am well aware of what thousands of citizens, families and businesses are going through at this time. In some way, we are all feeling the effects of the recent restrictions, some much more than others.
I know no one would like to hear this, but if our virus cases do not go down, we could expect other measures to be put in place by the Government. This is not good news for any of us, including myself.
What would be beneficial to everyone is knowing some of the tough measures being taken by many countries with the increase in infections. Some of them came out of a lockdown and, in a short space of time, had another.
In governing, there are times you have to take hard measures to protect all. This is one such time, for this pandemic is serious.
I want to encourage all—please, let us work together. We all, from the young to the old, have a role to play to come out of this. This is not the time to be playing the blame game. That will not help.
One person told me “the ship is sinking”, and went on to let me know all who were responsible. Thanks for the information, I received it. But, what is our next move as concern citizens?
I then took the opportunity to show him the little things we can do in this serious pandemic, solutions and the part we can all play.
I believe what is needed now is a united effort amid this pandemic, all hands on deck. With this in mind, let me suggest that the Government roll out, as quickly as possible, the aid for those people who have been seriously affected by this second lockdown, as promised.
Secondly, get the population vaccinated as soon as possible. People are registering and have been waiting for a while. Some health centres did ask citizens to call, but no one is answering the phones.
What about dialogue with the private sector about vaccines once more, if they can assist?
To those citizens who have not been affected by this recent lockdown seriously, if it is possible look out for families in whatever way you can: brotherly love. When it is all said and done, we are all in this together and must work in this way, one people, one nation. Let’s do it together, people.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan