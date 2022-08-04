We’re living in a science-fiction movie

The massive electrical outage that was suffered by us all for 12 hours some months ago was not caused by a falling tree. Said who? Trade union leaders? Did we all fall for that convenient lie? How did the tree know exactly where to fall? My opinion is, as usual, unsolicited and unpaid.
This past weekend, opportunist vandals did not/could not just possibly go looking to steal TSTT’s fibre optic and copper cables from a major telecommunications artery in Cross Crossing, San Fernando. It had to be TSTT employees.
Which happenstance copper thief will know exactly where you could interrupt the mobile, Internet fixed line and cable service to tens of thousands of customers throughout the country? We are not talking about raiding somebody’s avocado tree. It had to be TSTT skilled workers. This is the unpalatable part. Skilled thieves who will know how to not electrocute themselves.
Is it possible or probable that these men were following instructions?
Trade union leaders are now resorting to down and dirty tactics in order to squeeze blood out of the financial stone, the Chief Personnel Officer.
We live in T&T, a country where personal image carries more weight than anywhere else in the world. In my not so respectful view, the image of labour has never been lower. Why all the ignorant and self-serving behaviour at the expense of the public? Why should needing higher wages have to include harming the image of the country and discommoding customers?
Which overseas investor will want to deal with a workforce that is led by a handful of men who appear to be close-minded and fashioned out of stone and not skin and bone?
Consider the obscenity of the recent disgusting display at Piarco with two Immigration officers out of 15 turning up for work. A traveller could have had a heart attack and died while waiting long hours for service. We are not in 1937. This is 2022.
The image of the T&T labour movement, two world wars, the Northern Ireland problems, the war in Vietnam, an ongoing war in the Ukraine, and surrounded by a pandemic, is supposed to be better informed. More mature.
Living in the T&T of today is like existing in a science-fiction movie. Our world is being taken over by thousands of labour robots who have no independent thought. Taxpayers are to be stepped upon if we ask for matching good service for hard earned dollars.
The labour robots are being led by extra-large robots who, importantly, each have one light switch in their head space. That switch can only read On or Off.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin