From the looks of it, we aren’t serious about Covid recovery.
Why is it taking so long for the Government to come up with employer guidance for a vaccination policy? We have most businesses opened, and still there is no guidance. It’s amazing that unions are opposing vaccines that would protect their own members. For example, the issue with a bank (wanting vaccinated workers), described by a union as “oppressive” and arguing against changes to “terms of employment”, makes me wonder if we care more about decades-old law than a ravaging pandemic. Meanwhile, all five of Canada’s big banks require mandatory vaccination, as requested by the government for federally regulated industries. There is no “magic bullet” Covid treatment, but we do have effective vaccines for reducing spread and severe disease. The Labour Minister’s announcement that vaccines are not mandatory for public sector workers is exactly the opposite of what should be done.
Chicago, New Jersey and Toronto are making it mandatory for city employees. Three Toronto hospitals have announced that workers not vaccinated by the end of October will be terminated.
We are not doing what needs to be done to avoid future lockdowns and putting more pressure on the healthcare system. (By the way, what has the Covid Recovery Committee been doing?)
R Samaroo
via e-mail