Lord Bryner’s “The Wayward Boy” is nostalgic, relevant today, and may well be prophetic.
I submit the lyrics not only in his memory but as a reminder to parents young and old, and especially to our children, that we are responsible for what we do, no matter how we feel.
Crime prevention is everybody’s responsibility.
A Raffique
The Wayward Boy
by Lord Bruner
When I was only nine
I was a problem child
Mama was good, she taught me to pray
Never to be unkind
When I was seventeen, I made up meh mind
I wanted to be a wayward boy.
I ran away from school
I didn’t obey de rule
My teacher was fast to beat me with class
My teacher was such a fool
So I cuss up de teacher and I ran away
I wanted to be a wayward boy.
Chorus:
Aye aye aye
Aye aye aye
Mama go cry for you—Hey!
Papa gone dead and gone—Hey!
Mama go cry for you—Hey!
Do not be a wayward boy.
One day I went to town
A fella give me a gun
He taught me to steal, he taught me to drink
He taught me to be a bum
He taught me to gamble, pick pocket and fight
He taught me to be a wayward boy.
I went to a grocery
Intending for robbery
Didn’t mean to shoot, didn’t mean to kill
It never occurred to me
But de foolish Chinaman tried to pull a gun
I was faster to draw, so ah shot him down.
Chorus
Now I’m alone in jail
Nobody to stand my bail
I know that I missed the joys of life
’Cause I never had a wife
It’s now I remember what my mama said
Do not be a bad, wayward boy.
Tomorrow is misery
When the hangman calls for me
Although I’m so young, I will have to die
Because of bad company
Beg them not to hang me, I’m too young to die
Beg them not to hang this wayward boy.