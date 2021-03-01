As on onlooker listening to the numerous dubious reasons for the blatant inefficiency, neglect and corruption of our State enterprise WASA, you cannot help but think do these people think we are fools!

A child can tell you one plus one is two, but grown adults in executive management positions cannot comprehend revenue minus exorbitant operational costs equals failure!

WASA continues to be the recipient of the everyday anger of the average citizen as we continue to hit pothole after pothole, experience no water and pass by the several sites of work where one man working and the rest curiously looking on. We continue to spin top in mud with the same ole management and traditional ideology instead of executing the inevitable actions that are required!

Money is not made by wishful thinking. Instead, a comprehensive, knowledgeable and fearless team needs to make the right decisions!

In the meantime, State money will continue to run like the countless water leaks all over the country!

