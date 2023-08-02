T&T, let us make this as simple as possible.
What is global warming?
• It is the gradual increase in the average temperature of the Earth. Greenhouse gases carbon dioxide and methane are of major concern.
What are the sources of greenhouse gases?
• Energy use; land use.
How are we going to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?
• Eat less meat; use clean energy; insulate your home; travel smart; use only the energy you need.
What are the potential effects of global warming?
• It affects people; it causes extreme weather; it increases extinctions; it melts ice at the poles; it warms oceans.
Are we clear? I kid you not. This is not a drill. We are the first generation to feel the impact of climate change, and the last generation that can do anything about it.