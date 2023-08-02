T&T, let us make this as simple as possible.

What is global warming?

• It is the gradual increase in the average temperature of the Earth. Greenhouse gases carbon dioxide and methane are of major concern.

What are the sources of greenhouse gases?

• Energy use; land use.

How are we going to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

• Eat less meat; use clean energy; insulate your home; travel smart; use only the energy you need.

What are the potential effects of global warming?

• It affects people; it causes extreme weather; it increases extinctions; it melts ice at the poles; it warms oceans.

Are we clear? I kid you not. This is not a drill. We are the first generation to feel the impact of climate change, and the last generation that can do anything about it.

