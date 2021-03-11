We’re waiting too long for vaccines

TO say that many of us are disappointed with the Government regarding its “alleged” vaccine roll-out for Covid-19 would be putting it mildly. Most of us are completely disgusted by the “non-starter” approach that has been taken so far.
The only reason that we even started is because Barbados generously gave us a couple thousand, but as of yet the Government has not had a single vaccine landed on our shore that has been initially procured by any of their agencies.
The Prime Minister seems to be happy to get a pat on the back by the head of the World Health Organisation and spout his view for equitable vaccine distributions internationally in CNN op-eds and that is fine in theory but, in reality, that is not how it is happening and the PM needs to start to think about his primary responsibilities to his people.
Every week we see more of our Caribbean neighbours receiving their shipments of vaccines, we hear of friends and colleagues getting their second shot, worst yet they’re posting it on social media and we’re here still waiting until the end of March to start vaccination on the rest of the workers in the healthcare system, and maybe April or May before we start on the most at-risk of our general population—the elderly and those with health issues.
Meanwhile, a number of CAL employees are either at home with no pay or on subsidised salaries, the hospitality and retail sectors are struggling, the entertainment and culture sector may have got a slight “bligh” over the pre-Lenten season through their own innovative efforts, but overall that industry has been decimated.
This is how you reward a population who did their part to keep our numbers down. That success is due almost entirely to the behaviour of the population. Neither the Health Minister nor the Chief Medical Officer can claim victory on that. Sure, you suggested the obvious, simply regurgitating guidelines from international bodies, but we are the ones who followed those guidelines.
Even before the mask mandate was law, we were masking up, there was no Phagwa, no Hosay, no Carnival, we didn’t gather for Eid, Divali or Christmas. We did everything we were asked, but you continue to keep us locked down. I have no problem with any of the guidelines, mind you. But now there is an alternative and for the sake of our physical, emotional and mental health, your responsibility is to guide us to the end of this, and that has to be your number one priority.
The vaccine is our way out so why is the Government not aggressively pursuing that alternative because so far, we have just been getting a lot of talk and broken promises. Remember the vaccine was supposed to come at the end of February, and now it’s meant to come at the end of March and, even then, with less than half of what we were expecting.
Even beyond restoring the economy, there is now a variant in Brazil that is more infectious and more deadly, and it has reportedly spread to more than two dozen other countries. Regardless of our ports of entry being closed to non-nationals, that does not mean our borders are closed to them.
We know illegal entry is a clear and present danger that still has not been adequately addressed. The PNM won the election in large part because we felt more confident with them handling the pandemic, but this apathetic approach to the vaccines that has us basically dead last in the Caricom roll-out is embarrassing.
I do not want to see any more updates from the Health Ministry unless they are speaking about vaccines. Where are we in the procurement process? How far down the line are we? What can we learn from Barbados, Jamaica and Guyana, in terms of sourcing vaccines? How is the vaccination process going to take place? Do we make appointments? What about vaccines left over at the end of the day: do you all throw them out, or will they be made available to anyone who is at the health centre at the time, so that they do not go to waste?
Do you all even have an actual plan, or were you all only looking at the parking space at the health centres? We the people want answers, actual answers. What is going on with the vaccines? Did you all decide we would go after everyone, or is it that you all are just that inefficient?
Andrew Milton
Cascade