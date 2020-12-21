AS we enter this season of peaceful thoughts and prayer, we cannot help but reflect on the challenges that came forth this past year.
Twenty twenty has posed many obstacles to Trinidad and Tobago and the world at large. The most resounding would be the Covid-19 pandemic. Many of us would have breathed a sigh of relief with the news of vaccines being approved and the commencement of its distribution internationally. That however has come with follow-up news of a new strain of the virus in Britain named VUI-202012/0.
According to Prof Andrew Hayward who is director of the Institute of Epidemiology and Healthcare at University College London (UCL), this is because the new strain results in people having a much bigger viral load.
Asked how the new mutation was able to thrive despite England’s nationwide lockdown in November, Prof Hayward said the restrictions were “less intense” and people’s attitudes to them were “less stringent”. This new strain is 70 per cent more transmissible.
This Covid-19 pandemic has to put into perspective our real purpose in life. We should use this to think about our vulnerability and we should use our lives as an opportunity to make the world a better place and not take anything or anyone for granted. We must also be stringent in the way we deal with Covid-19.
We are lucky to have a Government, a Prime Minister and many personnel that have put their best foot forward in protecting us the citizens of T&T from feeling the full impact of this virus. Be your brother’s keeper, wear your masks, social distance, do what is required to protect yourself and others. We are a resilient people and we shall overcome.