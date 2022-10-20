I would like to extend my condolences to the family, friends and fans of Explainer (Winston Henry), who died on October 7. He was given an impressive funeral.

That is all well and good, but I remain perturbed about how we seem to continue to treat our heroes.

It is not enough to have great thanksgiving services, maybe a day/week of playing the calypsoes sung by the deceased, great speeches, comments and fulsome praise.

I am further concerned that, in this 2022 Calypso History Month, I must go back to what I and others have written or said about the need for institutions that represent the true regard for calypsonians.

At Explainer’s funeral, former president Anthony Carmona, in speaking about a Calypso Hall of Fame, said, “We know that we should treat our heroes so (sic). I call for a place where his writings, videos, commentaries, artistic portrayals would be stored both physically and virtually in a continuation of the tradition innovated by phenomenal great Angelo Bissessarsingh, the founder of T&T’s first virtual library.”

Not so long ago, after the outpouring of praise for the late Blaxx (Dexter Stewart), I wrote, “[We] should do a series of case studies of Blaxx’s work so that we can arrive at his contribution to the arts in T&T.”

Let me put calls like those above into context, starting with the need to arrange for the care of elderly calypsonians and other performers in serious stages of ill health.

We read that Explainer died following a diabetic coma. Blaxx died at hospital after an appeal for monies to pay for his care! Shadow and Composer and others died after prolonged illnesses. What about Chiki Chong (Lennox Francis) who died before Explainer?

I wrote in 2019, “...let me recall the need for Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation’s convalescent home which, since 2006, has not yet gotten off the ground”.

In June 2017, at the funeral service for the late calypsonian Brigo (Samuel Abraham), his son, Fr Bonnie Anthony Abraham, said his father gave his life to developing the calypso art form, but died alone. He appealed to the congregation to contribute to the collection taken during the service to ensure calypsonians who were ill would be provided with assistance during their ailing.

Furthermore, when Sprangalang (Dennis Hall) was in his latter days, I wrote about how the National Action Cultural Committee (NACC) honoured him at the 2012 Top 20 Stars of Gold Awards. I also advocated that the nation consider bestowing the accolade of “Living National Treasure” on Sprangalang.

I added, “Sprangalang is a major cultural resource. He is a gold mine of information because of his accumulation of several records of local performers.

“He awaits assistance in cataloguing his collection because that is what it is. He had begun placing much of it at WACK 90.1FM.”

Putting all these matters together, what are we left with? Explainer’s 1983 lament, which goes, “We shouldn’t treat our heroes so.”

Aiyegoro Ome

The SINUHE Centre

Mt Lambert

