I hope US President Joe Biden is not too harsh on his intelligence agencies (CIA/Secret Services, etc) for not having been fully briefed, and consequently being taken by surprise that our Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, “was so talented”!

Don’t worry, Mr President, no one also in Trinidad and Tobago knew. Or was remotely aware that he was, or is, “a renowned social and political leader, pioneering statesman and scholar”.

And, certainly, as a people, we have no evidence of him over the last 30 years whilst in Parliament, that he doubled up and was known as a “scientist and volcanologist, as well as an author”. It is unclear as to whether his autobiography, From Mason Hall to White Hall—still available at all RIK stores, qualifies him to be deemed “an author” of some sort. Perhaps when he authors the book From White Hall back to Mason Hall, deservingly, he maybe acclaimed internationally an author and scholar.

The nearest thing to our prime minister displaying his knowledge, skills and capabilities “as a scientist and volcanologist” is when the THA (Tobago House of Assembly) recently denied him a visit to a quarry in Tobago, as a blow to his massive ego and in utter disappointment, made it known that he, and not any THA minion, was “the expert” in “stones”.

And no matter how much you may wish to support Dr Rowley, the national consensus is that he is no statesman, by any stretch of the imagination whatsoever. His own senior party member, former cabinet colleague and recent candidate for political leader in the PNM Ms Karen Tesheira described him as “crass” and “vulgar”. His former leader and prime minister, Mr Manning, in Parliament painted him as a “raging bull” and “a man out of control, especially when he does not get his way”. It is public know­ledge that when criticised, he becomes insulting, arrogant, contemptuous and belligerent in full glare of the public.

What any CIA intelligence report on the PM would have undoubtedly unearthed would have been the sheer “talent” of one man who, in seven short years as prime minister, possessed the uncanny ability, capacity and intellect to destroy a nation without the use of nuclear threats, bombs or war. That could be another book in the making.

Being conferred with such an accolade by Howard University reminds me of the PM’s recent hollow conferring of senior counsel rank on his friends and political associates via a system he himself once described as dysfunctional, opaque and lacking accountability—so much for being “a shining example of our core values of leadership, excellence, and truth and service”.

The only thing conferred in Washington, DC, by Dr Wayne Frederick, Howard’s president, a fellow Trinidadian, was pure shamelessness. Dr Frederick must be congratulated for also being presented, like a thief in the night, with T&T’s highest honour, the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As we say, “One hand doh clap.”

Dave Persad

attorney-at-law

