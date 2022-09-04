We Trinbagonians are all guilty accomplices

The shooting of Kalonji Arthur at the Brix, St Ann’s, last week and the music of the machine gun(s) that resonated in the backyards of the nation’s prime minister and president are a mere fraction of the gunshots and gang warfare and trauma that torture the residents of crime hotspots such as Belle Eau Road, Belmont; Lovers Lane, Gonzales; Morvant, Laventille, Maloney, Arouca, etc, on a daily basis.

An act of Parliament passed in the dead of the night and speedily proclaimed by our president can put a stop to it. An act of Parliament, allowing the army to move into strategic areas nationwide that are reputed for heavy arms possession (including but not limited to Valsayn, Chaguanas and Couva), locking them down for a month or so and disarming the illegally armed pests once and for all, can put a stop to it.

As entrenched as the constitutional provisions restricting our freedom may be, where there is a will to stop the upsurge in fatal shootings, there is a way to stop it.

It is true that our police and armed forces could sing, and our Government and Opposition wine and jam for our 60th Independence anniversary, but can we use that same enthusiasm and energy to make Trinidad and Tobago safe before a new gang is formed?

Do we understand what it means when our teenage sons cannot walk to a corner shop because they might be mistaken for a gang member and shot dead? Or have we gotten so accustomed to the smell of the excrement of crime that we no longer detect the stink?

Whether we like it or not, the failure to manage crime expeditiously results in an unwanted exodus of our intellectuals and jewels like Carnival. Our beloved Trinidad Carnival seems to be growing exponentially elsewhere—why bother to come to crime-ridden Trinidad for Carnival at all?

In the meantime, our inaction and silence give consent to the criminal activity which makes us Trinbagonians guilty accomplices.

Crystal-Ann Phillip-Senart

Gonzales

Short-changing infrastructure

Short-changing infrastructure

The problem with ignoring the need for routine maintenance until a special occasion comes along, such as an election, for example, is that the delay ends up costing so much more. This is especially so when maintenance work that should have been done in the heat of the dry season is delayed until the rainy season.

The boiling frog

The boiling frog

So, there is this saying about the frog and the boiling water. Supposedly, if you put a frog into a pot of boiling water it will instantly leap out. But if you put it in a pot filled with pleasantly tepid water or normal room-temperature water, then gradually heat the water, the frog will remain in the water until it boils to death. The frog is unable to detect the gradual increase in temperature and is seemingly unconscious of the gradual temperature change, until it is too late.

PM, stop sending mixed signals on procurement law

The Joint Council for the Construction Industry of T&T (JCC) was invited to attend the Spotlight on the Economy forum hosted by the Ministry of Finance on Friday.

All present were informed that the 2022/2023 budget was going to be read by the Minister of Finance on September 26, and that the country could expect it to be over TT$50 billion, with a smaller deficit of around $2 billion. The latter was indeed good news.

No sense in boasting

OF what use was the Opposition Leader’s boasting that the United National Congress (UNC) did more for the country than the People’s National Movement (PNM) in 60 years of Independence? It made no sense to me. It was a moot point.

How come then, Madam, is the PNM in government and the UNC in Opposition wilderness if the UNC did more for the country, as you said? Why the boast?

We carry on in hope things will get better

The Criminal Bar Association (CBA) sincerely sends greetings and congratulations to all the people of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago on our 60th anniversary of Independence.

We have much to celebrate in this our country whereby we constantly strive to live a peaceful life with one another and thus make every effort to ensure, within the context of the socio-economic development of our nation, that every creed and race find an equal place and that there should be no discrimination against our people on the grounds of race, colour, gender, sex, religion or political affiliation.