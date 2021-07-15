“We have lost a great son of the soil... and a great son of UWI,” said campus principal and Pro-Vice Chancellor of The University of the West Indies (The UWI), St Augustine, Prof Brian Copeland. He was commenting on the passing of Bro Lutalo Makosa Masimba, known more by his sobriquet Brother Resistance on the rapso stage.
Brother Resistance graduated with a BSc in Social Sciences with History in 1980 from The UWI, St Augustine. In April 2011, Brother Resistance was one of 50 distinguished alumni celebrated by the St Augustine campus of The UWI at The UWI Alumni Association Trinidad and Tobago Chapter’s inaugural Distinguished Alumni Awards.
The awardees selected were symbolic of the quality of graduates that The UWI’s St Augustine campus has produced—individuals who have led the greater Caribbean region in the post-Independence era.
“We are honoured to have Brother Resistance amongst our distinguished alumni of The UWI St Augustine campus. We thank him for his indelible contribution to the development of arts and culture. He will continue to a be source of inspiration to The UWI community and the region,” said Prof Copeland.
“Those of us who were on the campus in the late ’70s would well remember Resistance and his colleagues singing his chants outside the “I-room”, echoing his mantra “Is wot! Wuk and dead?” Prof Copeland added.
Resistance, as he was commonly called, is considered the spearhead of the rapso movement. Brother Resistance traced the roots of rapso back to the oral traditions of Africa, when the griot was the historian, counsellor and poet of the tribe. The birth of the Network Rapso Riddum Band at the end of the 1970s with its lead chantuelles Brother Shortman and Brother Resistance, heralded the new reality of roots music from Trinidad and Tobago.
Brother Resistance became an internationally acclaimed artiste, recording since 1981, who carried the rapso message all over the world—from Korea to Italy, Canada, the US, wider Europe and of course throughout the Caribbean.
He received numerous international awards, but the most significant was when he was awarded the Hummingbird Medal (Silver) in 1992. He was also a published author, releasing in 1986 Rapso Explosion (Karia Press, London) along with Voiceprint (1988, ed Brown, Morris and Rohlehr—a Longman compilation of poetry in which is included two poems from Rapso Explosion).
He served as president of the Copyright Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago, president of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation, a commissioner of the National Carnival Commission and the coordinator of the Network Community Organisation, the organisers of the Annual Festival of Rapso and the Oral Traditions in Trinidad and Tobago.
He has held the posts of general secretary of Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation, board member of the National Public Library of Trinidad and Tobago, and executive member of the Writers Union of Trinidad and Tobago.
Brother Resistance was also well-known for his theatrical abilities, having played the lead role of the Dragon in the Earl Lovelace’s play, The Dragon Can’t Dance, in the late ’80s and also in 2002. Resistance was nominated for best actor for his role in 2000.
Among his recent association with the campus, Resistance participated in the Faculty of Humanities and Education’s “Panchayat: The Mas(s) in We: (Re)claiming de People’s Festival” in February 2021 as part of a roundtable on calypso. He was also a close friend of the Carnival Studies Unit in the faculty’s Department of Creative and Festival Arts.
The UWI St Augustine campus extends condolences to the family and friends of Mr Lutalo Makosa Masimba, “Brother Resistance”.
The UWI
St Augustine