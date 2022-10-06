Tropical wave Invest 91L diplomatically served strong winds and lightning, and dumped heavy rain everywhere in Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday. We can now attest that climate change is an equal-opportunity voter.
The tropical wave voted in both People’s National Movement and United National Congress areas, proving the weather has equal love for all citizens in the 39 constituencies in Trinidad. Even the Patriotic Democratic Patriots in Tobago got inundated with equal love.
So, who will be protesting that the Government does not care they are being flooded out? Who will expect their landslides to be the first to be fixed, or else scream at Government neglect? There will be no burning of tyres, as the place is too wet. Minister Marvin Gonzales has already said how and why to expect difficulties with the supply of water. Who wants to drink dirty water? We must all suffer in silence until the water can be cleaned and restored.
The rain was so consistently heavy that it made no sense stopping to shelter. Those days of saying you’re late because the rain is falling are over. As I was reminded out there in foreign—everybody knew we were expecting heavy snow, so why are you late, Ms Joseph?
You had to be practically dead to get away with snow being a reason for arriving late if you have members of the public waiting. All you had to do was just shut right up and start working.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin