Welcome to Mar-a-lagoon

The shock is not just that there is only one fixed operational scanner at the Port of Port of Spain, but rather the level of confusion in the Government’s ranks over the problem.

One minister, Ayanna Webster-Roy, declared herself “disturbed as a mother and a government minister” by the absence of sufficient scanners. She added that children have become “collateral damage” to the illegal weapons entering through the ports.

Another minister, Randall Mitchell, demanded to know whether it was “gross negligence” by the Customs Division that the ­scanners had not been procured and operational.