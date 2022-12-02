Welcome to Mar-a-lagoon

Enough of this excuse of climate change. Isn’t that what the climate does? We shouldn’t be trying to stop or fix the climate; we should be adapting to the climate.

That’s why brilliant minds invented the air-conditioning unit, the combustion engine, and concrete, to name a few.

Carbon dioxide is not a pollutant. We don’t need electric cars; we need coastal engineering, proper geo­technical testing, and box drains.

We need a box-drain government.

Does Lynette Joseph know that asphalt is 100-per cent recyclable? I’m sure “Professor Emeritus Joseph” knows maintenance is T&T’s kryptonite.

Our infrastructure needs maintenance and structural engineering. It could simply be earthworks, de-­silting river mouths and removing litter from drains.

Perhaps Lynette Joseph could whisper to the Pharaoh that housing complexes need not be built on agricultural lands because they are natural carbon sinks and drainage basins.

The first step to solving a problem is to identify the problem. Flooding and bad roads are the PNM’s fault; the PNM is the problem.

The PNM is scoring its own goals by stopping flooding with sandbags and hitting the post with FULs when it comes to fighting crime.

We need the government that was born and grew up in the lagoon to take us out of the lagoon.

Kendell Karan

Chaguanas

Misplaced scanner outrage

The shock is not just that there is only one fixed operational scanner at the Port of Port of Spain, but rather the level of confusion in the Government’s ranks over the problem.

One minister, Ayanna Webster-Roy, declared herself “disturbed as a mother and a government minister” by the absence of sufficient scanners. She added that children have become “collateral damage” to the illegal weapons entering through the ports.

Another minister, Randall Mitchell, demanded to know whether it was “gross negligence” by the Customs Division that the ­scanners had not been procured and operational.

The harassment of dealing with public institutions

My car, a foreign-used Wingroad, was purchased in 2004. Since then, I have dutifully had my vehicle inspected bi-annually, as required by law, and obtained my inspection sticker with no hitches. That’s 18 years of adherence.

With the looming expiry of my 2022 sticker, I recently attempted to proceed. Lo and behold, I was met with an unlooked-for obstacle.

Hail La Romaine Lions!

The year 1956 gave birth to what is quite possibly the most dynamic educational institution in Trinidad and Tobago.

An educational institution that catered not to the rich or well-to-do in society, but one which caters for the poor, the working-class children who were unable to attend a town school or who didn’t pass Common Entrance. Sports—in particular, football—was the unifying element; it brought pupils together as well as the community.

Priceless goals

Around dusk, a couple weeks ago, as I was leaving the Massy supermarket in St Augustine, a group of maybe six young boys—I’d guess between eight and 12—were trooping around the car park soliciting donations. They approached me and said they were trying to raise funds for their football club.

Everyone has a right to a dignified life

For the one billion people in the world with disabilities, bodily autonomy is a right but not always a reality. Too often, persons with disabilities go unprotected from violence or are prevented from making decisions about their own bodies and lives.

Stigma and gender discrimination compound the denial of their rights and choices. Women with disabilities are up to ten times more likely to experience gender-based violence, and are often prevented from accessing sexual and reproductive health information and services.

Welcome to Mar-a-lagoon

