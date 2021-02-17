The irony would not have been lost on many that on the day of Andrea Bharatt’s funeral, the heavens cried.
Our major politicians do not get it. It was disgusting, the ways in which they tried to insert themselves into what was a national movement over Andrea’s death. One party did it overtly and the other party did it covertly.
Suddenly, because of people power, pepper spray will be legalised. When Ashanti Riley was murdered in December 2020, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley cast doubts on its use as a defence tool for women.
The Government’s lack of innovative thinking was seen in its initial resistance to pepper spray. No alternative was ever proffered. There are sprays that leave stains on perpetrators for as long as seven days.
Suddenly, because of people power, the Evidence (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lower House of Parliament on Friday, with the full support of both the PNM and the UNC. The UNC which had opposed the Bill, has seen the light.
Suddenly, the parliamentary politicking and pontificating by both the Government and the Opposition have stopped
That is the power of the people. It is something that governments fear because it means that citizens have awakened.
At the end of the movie Tora! Tora! Tora!, as the Japanese fleet made its way home, after its attack on Pearl Harbour, Task Force Commander Admiral Yamamoto Isoroku uttered the now-famous words about the USA: “I fear, all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.”
The people of Trinidad and Tobago were the sleeping giant. We sleep no more.
In death, Andrea Bharatt has united this country in a way no politician has ever done.
Andrea’s father, Randolph Bharatt, however, has a much greater role to play in our society.
Sir, our young people need you. Our young men need you to show them how to respect women. Our young women need you to tell them how you raised a successful young daughter.
Our single fathers need you to show them how you coped and raised Andrea as a single father after her mother died.
When the time comes, you will be asked to travel the length and breadth of Trinidad and Tobago to speak to people in our primary, secondary and tertiary level institutions.
You will be strengthened for such a task.