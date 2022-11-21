In International Relations it is understood that as long as there is a sitting Ambassador or High Commissioner, then the diplomatic relationship will survive whatever disagreements that might occur.
When Ambassador Beatrice Wilkinson -Welters left her post in Port of Spain in October 2012, the position remained vacant until Ambassador John L Estrada took up his appointment in March 2016. Bearing in mind that he was given the news of his appointment in July 2013, why was Washington reluctant to send him to Port of Spain?
In international affairs, the absence of a sitting Ambassador can be seen as a slight or as evidence of a misunderstanding between two nations. One would therefore be forgiven for believing that Washington was sending a message to the then People’s Partnership Government.
Imagine, one of the most important destinations for US investment in the region went almost four years without a US ambassador. Outrageous!
Of course I am reminded today of that gap upon learning of the appointment of Candace Bond as Washington’s next Ambassador to Port of Spain.
I am reminded as well of the Opposition’s many attempts to make it appear that this country had somehow offended the United States, and to manufacture some kind of Diplomatic rift between our two countries. Which from all appearances, now seem to be well and truly of no real consequence at all.
Congratulations to you, Ambassador Bond! Trinidad and Tobago can hardly wait to welcome you in person.