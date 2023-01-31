Well-deserved accolades

The accolades being heaped on the late professor Gordon Rohlehr are, in the main, well-deserved. However, since such praises are always heaped on prominent persons when they die, those who are unacquainted with professor Rohlehr and his works have no way of judging whether the portrait presented is accurate or not (which is why one should always ignore the injunction to speak no ill of the dead).
Professor Rohlehr’s intellectual integrity may be gleaned by the fact that he first came to public attention by excoriating PNM (People’s National Movement) founder and historian Dr Eric Williams in a 30-page essay titled “History as Absurdity”, first published in Tapia in 1970, and included in his essay collection My Strangled City and Other Essays.
“These days it is difficult to view without scepticism anything Dr Williams has to say either as politician or as historian,” wrote Rohlehr in his opening sally, before going on to unveil the tendentious mindset underlying Williams’ From Columbus to Castro, as well as the intellectual dishonesty of Capitalism & Slavery.
This was a bold attack on Williams, given the almost total power he wielded at that time. But Rohlehr, who was Guyanese, was more aware than most Trinidadians of the dangers of dictatorship (although, like most UWI academics, he failed to apply the same perspective to Fidel Castro and Cuba).
Nonetheless, he was one of the few Caribbean scholars genuinely committed to intellectual exploration of our society and who produced a body of work that reflects our social history.
Kevin Baldeosingh
Freeport