Drs Jagai and Singh, the security officers and the entire team of healthcare providers based at UTT campus must be complimented for their dedicated service, courtesy and efficient operation with having citizens receive their second vaccine at the Munroe Road, Chaguanas, site.
The second vaccine was issued while seated in the vehicle. Next, the assessment followed. Within an hour I had returned to my Trincity home.
Well done, team UTT campus, Chaguanas. Sincere thanks and appreciation for your service.
The UTT campus mobile operation is a successful venture of co-operation between the security officers and the members of the public.
Alana Taitt Clarke
Trincity