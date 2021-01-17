Well said, Judy

I would like to express my gratitude to Judy Kublalsingh for her column “Hypocritical Democrats” in the Express on Thursday (Page 13). Amidst the cheap rhetoric masquerading as political analysis, it was refreshing to see such level-headed discourse from someone among the local intelligentsia.
Daniel Moynihan once said, “You are entitled to your own opinion. But you are not entitled to your own facts.” What Ms Kublalsingh did was present the facts which certainly touched the nerves of those who believe that superficial rhetoric can be proclaimed facts so long as they substitute it for reality.
Were businesses not destroyed during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests which Democrat officials urged on? Where was the outrage in 2018 when protesters were banging at the doors of Congress against the nomination of Brett Kavanagh to the US Supreme Court?
Was the destruction during the 2017 inauguration of Donald Trump too little to be classified insurrection? When Nancy Pelosi tweeted on May 16, 2017 that America’s election had been hijacked was she trying to undermine a fair electoral process? In Texas, one woman was arrested and has admitted to assisting with illegal voting activity. Where is the CNN news story on this?
The hypocrisy of the left can be made into an entire book spanning several volumes. It goes beyond their stance on protests. Last year, after shutting down salons and mandating masks be worn, Nancy Pelosi was seen at a salon with a mask around her neck.
Joe Biden has announced big plans to fight climate change, but not before spending almost US$1 billion to hire private jets. While white supremacy is denounced by the left, they have no problem appointing someone who believes blacks are physically and mentally superior to head the DOJ Civil Rights Division. The list goes on.
The negative comments expressed on social media towards her column reveal that there are an astonishing number of people who believe a series of unsubstantiated claims constitute an argument.
Many have accused her of promoting far-right propaganda. Yet no one could elaborate their ‘thoughts’ beyond mere accusation. For some reason, these people seem to think they debunked her article with their opinion of her and not with an actual rebuttal to what she said.
At a time when we are told where to go, when we can go and for how long, it is only fitting that Ms Kublalsingh ended with what has been the mantra of the left for years: “Shut up and move on! Obey, I tell you!”
Indeed, the same way you’re not allowed to question the extreme measures over a virus with a less than one per cent infection and death rate around the world, you’re also not allowed to question the double standards of the left. Otherwise, you’d be the one accused of spreading propaganda.
Once again, I would like to thank Ms Kublalsingh for giving me hope. Not all is lost among the Trinidadian intelligentsia. Sadly, the rhetoric-filled responses are only a reminder that universal suffrage is universal suffering.
Jean-Claude Escalante
Belmont