Well said, Justice Seepersad

As chairman of the Equal Opportunity Commission, it was most heartening to read and reflect on the powerful message delivered by the Honourable Mr Justice Frank Seepersad.
I consider the message in that article on his call for reconciliation between races to be most timely in a period of our national life when we are faced with a number of challenges that can potentially undermine and diminish the advancements we have achieved since our Independence in 1962.
We must not take for granted any of the significant strides made in race relations, economics and sports, to name a few. But that is not to say by any stretch of the imagination that more cannot be urgently done to realise our ideals as a unified twin republic where every creed and race of all persuasions, abled and differently-abled alike, finds an equal place, where every citizen can equally share in all spheres of life without either any form of discrimination or recriminations from asserting one’s entitlement to the guarantees of fundamental human rights that as human beings are sacrosanct.
More of us who are privileged to serve in highly-esteemed public offices must take a page from the example of the learned Justice Seepersad and encourage by both words and actions the need for healthy and positive racial harmony in all that we do, to secure our status as a true rainbow nation brimming with humanity.
I invite you to take advantage of the gift of making a difference in the life of one of the many hopeless in this beloved country we call home who we can help and serve by giving some cheer and hope. May this Christmas be a happy one for all.
Ian Roach