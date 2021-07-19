While it is great to hear that our borders will be guarded better since two new Coast Guard boats have been purchased, why was this necessary in the first place? At Chaguaramas Over the years one could see so many T&T boats not in use, just anchored out there, left to rot.
Same thing with police cars, and transport buses. What about the days when repairs were done to keep all transport vehicles in use? It is far too expensive to be always buying new everything, and building new buildings too, when we can repair and maintain what we already have. How about selling the old ones to get back some money?
The price of oil and gas on the world market is still above T&T’s budgeted price for those commodities, but we all have to come to terms with making a change as to how business was done before, and start thinking of innovative ways to diversify our economy in order to survive.
Patricia Blades
Cocorite