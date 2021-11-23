West Indies cricket’s golden now generation

As alarming as it may seem WI cricket now boasts a once-in- many-years-golden-generation of talent ready to lead the regional team to global glory in all three versions of the gentleman’s game and I can prove it.

However, by some very strange set of circumstances unknown to me this crop of genius level Caribbean cricketing talent has somehow been missed by Cricket West Indies’ selectors.

The following is my simple list of these extraordinary cricketers who are somehow flying below the radar of the Caribbean’s finest cricket selectors as well as very gifted ones to watch and some already discovered by the WI.

The WI Test talent— 1. Evin Lewis, 2. Chandrapaul Hemraj, 3. Kavem Hodge, 4. Shimron Hetmyer, 5. Shamar Springer, 6. Nicholas Pooran, 7. Jason Holder, 8. Rahkeem Cornwall, 9. Kemar Roach, 10. Jayden Seales, 11. Shannon Gabriel. Reserves— 1. Roston Chase, 2. Brandon King, 3. Joshua Da Silva, 4. Jermaine Blackwood.

The WI ODI talent— 1. Shai Hope, 2. Evin Lewis, 3. Darren Bravo, 4. Carlos Braithwaite, 5. Shimron Hetmyer, 6. Shamar Springer , 7. Nicholas Pooran, 8. Kyle Mayers, 8. Jason Holder, 10. Hayden Walsh Jr 11. Alzarri Joseph. Reserves—1. Shane Dowrich, 2. Chandrapaul Hemraj, 3. Roston Chase, 4. Jayden Seales, 5. Nayeem Young.

The WI T20 I talent— 1. Evin Lewis, 2. Chandrapaul Hemraj, 3. Brandon King, 4. Shimron Hetmyer, 5. Carlos Braithwaite, 6. Nicholas Pooran, 7. Sunil Narine, 8. Jason Holder, 9. Nayeem Young, 10. Obed Mc Coy, 11. Alzarri Joseph. Reserves— 1. Shai Hope, 2. Roston Chase, 3. Shurfane Rutherford, 4. Jayden Seales, 5. Fabian Allen.

The ones to watch are- 1. Keemo Paul, 2. Akim Fraser, 3. Joshua James, 4. Keacy Carthy, 5. Kirk Mc Kenzie, 6. Leonardo Julien, 7. Mbeki Joseph, 8. Ashmeed Nedd, 9. Akeal Hosein, 10. Kyle Mayers, 11. Gukadesh Motie.

Fitzroy Othello

Princes Town

