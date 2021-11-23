West Indies cricket’s golden now generation

There was total chaos at bars since last Thursday when the state of emergency (SoE) was officially lifted.

All that could be seen on Ariapita Avenue was massive crowds like old mas, crowds upon crowds assembled at the bars, with people jam-packed, not observing social distancing, drinking and smoking in close proximity to each other; without a care in the world and no police officers in sight to control the crowds or manage the people, thereby enforcing the Covid-19 protocols.