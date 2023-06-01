West Indies, Sammy need to be ruthless

Congratulations on your appointment as head coach of the white-ball West Indies teams, Daren Sammy. Your approach to changing West Indies’ fortunes is correct, the mentality needs to be aligned. We don’t need bigger bats, bigger stadiums, more coaching or better sunscreen, for that matter. We have to develop a winning mentality, a never-say-never attitude, arrogance and swagger to our style of play.
If we think like winners, we will play like winners because the mind is our power and the power is our mind. Too many times, not because of the colour of the opposition players’ skin, we play as though we’re frightened or the game/series is lost already. I am not one to question Daren Sammy’s coaching qualifications, all West Indies’ fans care about is West Indies winning, and winning some more.
No player is bigger than the West Indies; though it is just a phone call, Daren Sammy shouldn’t be chasing anybody to play for the region. This is where he must literally establish a boundary between his friends and his job. Players shall earn their selections, whether by averages, wickets tally, dismissals and so on, not because somebody is a “big” player and they’re doing well elsewhere. We have enough talent in the region who have been knocking on the door for a long time to represent the West Indies. So if players want to ply their trade elsewhere, West Indies should grant a no-objection certificate and move on, with or without them.
For example, Brandon King has earned his selection as an opening batsman over Evin Lewis, soon to be in all formats. Kevin Sinclair has shown his exceptional spin quality in limited overs, who is ahead of the likes of Narine, who is past his prime. Motie, Sinclair and Hosein are a frightening spin combo that Sammy can consider.
Then the likes of Alick Athanaze, who is averaging over 50 in the recently concluded Test Championship, is well ahead of the pecking order of batsmen like Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer. Rovman Powell has proven himself to be the successor to Andre Russell, hence his T20 captaincy appointment. Not to mention, players such as pacer Akeem Jordan and Tobagonian Joshua James, who are waiting patiently for their maroon caps.
So forgive me for being unceremonious, but Daren Sammy, the selectors and West Indies need to be ruthless where players earn their selections, warrant their contracts, and perform to keep their place in the team. Rally ’round the West Indies to infinity and beyond, Sammy, no more Mr Nice Guy.
Kendell Karan
Chaguanas