Westminster system and our Constitution

People often use the phrase “Westminster system” without clarifying what they mean. Sometimes, it is a sort of pejorative and sometimes hinted at as a determinant.

As a pejorative, it shies away from the supremacy of Parliament and the doctrines of elected responsibility. As a determinant, it is used to suggest the supposed absolute power of the Prime Minister; the supposed cere­monial position of the President; the quiet allying to the English monarchy collectivity, unforced but solid; and even the supposed primacy of the masonic milieu.

Even when there is acknowledg­ment of these constituents, they are left in a muddle. It should be obvious to any clear-minded person that the pejorative side is actually a good and the determinant side cannot serve the national interest properly. Also obvious, that the determinants were all superseded by Independence and the Republican Constitution. These are not just insights, of course. The pre­sent Government regime, following its own type of bias to the “Westminster system”—with and without saying so—has turned the economy on its head and tries to use a two-seat majority to side-step the Constitution. What this is saying is that whether or not the phrase “Westminster system” is in play, political development remains oppressed by narrowing prejudices and intellectual flaying.

The constant talk of con­stitution­al reform, never addressing true Constitution specifics rightly but always appearing out of the blue, and especially at the time of the nomina­tion for president, only adds to babble. We have to grasp better, still after 60 years, that the Constitution, which never mentions “Westminster system”, constitutionally emplaces its own guiding principles.

G Galy

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Energising the energy sector

One of the most important annual conferences held in T&T comes to an end today at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, but not before a crucial announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that could have a fundamental effect on how this country attracts companies to explore and develop its oil and gas resources.

Dragon back in play

Dragon back in play

The decision by the United States government to grant a licence allowing Trinidad and Tobago to develop the Dragon gas field in Venezuelan territorial waters is a major win for T&T and Caricom.

It is a dramatic demonstration of what is possible when the region stands united.

This point was emphasised by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in announcing the decision yesterday when he acknowledged and thanked his Caricom colleagues one by one for their lobbying efforts which have now borne fruit.

Westminster system and our Constitution

People often use the phrase “Westminster system” without clarifying what they mean. Sometimes, it is a sort of pejorative and sometimes hinted at as a determinant.

Fresh air needed to resuscitate UNC

The question right now is not whether Roodal Moonilal has the charisma or is sufficiently iconic to be the leader the UNC (United National Congress) needs. What matters is causing a repeat of what happened in 2010.

You see, by that time and for some years before, it was widely felt that Basdeo Panday had already run out of high-octane premium gas and he was just making up numbers, going through the motion, by holding on to the party’s leadership.

Who scratched Israel Khan?

So after the recent furore, Ms Christine Kangaloo received the maximum votes (48) that she could have realistically expected. It would seem that none of the Independents were swayed by the antics of the Opposition and their supporters.

A total of 48 votes would suggest that the Government’s 22 sitting MPs, the 16 senators the President appointed on advice from the PM, the House Speaker and, most importantly and significantly, the nine Independent senators appointed by the honourable President vo­ted in favour of Ms Kangaloo—creating an overwhelming majority and an overwhelming victory.

Prevent our youths from going astray

As I continue to be informed of events taking place in our country, I just cannot miss the fact that our youth are consistently leaving us and being taken away by the gun.

When you look at the murders and the age group, many of them are what I call “young people.” Also, with their involvement in gangs and criminal activity, our youths are in the thick of things. If you are a parent or have to care for children, teens, or young adults and they are going in the right direction, please be thankful for this.