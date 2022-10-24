One of Britain’s most legendary exports has been its Westminster system of government, which is described thusly: the Westminster system or Westminster model is a type of parliamentary government that incorporates a series of procedures for operating a legislature. This concept was first developed in England. Key aspects of the system include an executive branch made up of members of the legislature, and that is responsible to the legislature; the presence of parliamentary opposition parties; and a ceremonial head of state who is different from the head of government. The term comes from the Palace of Westminster, the current seat of the Parliament of the United Kingdom. The Westminster system is often contrasted with the presidential system that originated in the United States, or with the semi-presidential system, based on the government of France.
In this system, you could have a PM resign after just 45 days in power, as Liz Truss did last Thursday because she messed up; and in Britain if you mess up, you clean up after yourself as you have no-one to do it for you; and the decent thing to do is what Truss did, and that is make way for a better cleaning woman or man.
In the Wostminster system, as practised in a banana republic called Trinidad and Tobago, there exists a parliamentary dictatorship-style of government, where to mess up is a virtue and another stamp on one’s passport to continue to fly high. Thus, while political leaders of both opposition and government exude the stench of all things that make you pinch your nose, they glamorously stroll through the corridors of power immune to the stink they make, that they are, and only make way for the cleaner with deodoriser in hand when the undertaker clears them out.
So when Mickela, for example, talks of constitutional reform, the fundamental question she has to answer is: Westminster or Wostminster?