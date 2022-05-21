What a bunch of hypocrites

In a Ria Taitt article in the Express on Friday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says countries cannot continue to operate on the basis of “you versus me and mine versus yours”, which I definitely agree with.

But coming from Rowley, whose whole political career has been “you versus me”, be it Patrick Manning, Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the UNC (United National Congress), or now Gary Griffith, it seems hollow and hypocritical.