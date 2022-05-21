What a bunch of hypocrites

Wretched politicking! Shameless politicians! This is my response to the sordid exposé on the abuse of children at the nation’s institutions.

Save the crocodile tears. It’s nothing more than political parties fighting to see who can score the most points, and the Church’s desperate attempt to save grace.

We are all a bunch of hypocrites. Child abuse is nothing new.

That said, let me start with our gracious Prime Minister, Doctor the Honourable Keith Christopher Rowley. Really, Dr Rowley? You didn’t know the Sabga report existed? Where were you? Under a rock? The report was emblazoned all over the media and was the talk of the town. But in the realm of politics, it’s more “polite” to claim ignorance than to attempt to explain the silence and inaction for 25 years.

Senior counsel and former AG Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj is also derisively shameless. The sitting attorney general in the UNC (United National Congress) government that initiated such a telling investigation is unaware of such a report? I find that hard to digest when such an investigation would obviously require the existence of a legal framework.

Nonetheless, if one were to give Mr Maharaj the benefit of the doubt, then, like the Prime Minister, he too was under a rock. The goodly constitutional lawyer is a prominent citizen, known as an avid defender of human rights. How come such a damming revelation concerning innocent children escaped him?

I’ll hold my tongue regarding the complicity of the Church, and instead submit to reticence and simply say that based on information in the public domain, it was a blatant cover-up. The Church is more concerned about protecting its “righteous” reputation than protecting innocent children. Hell is empty; all sinners are in church.

If one were to eschew emotions—personal and political—then perhaps the most rational voice in the narrative is that of Manohar Ramsaran, who initiated the Sabga report. Persecuting the offenders—many of whom are “upright” and influential citizens—would have likely been an exercise in futility amid weak and insufficient laws. Notwithstanding, people would be hesitant, if not fearful, to bear witness against prominent citizens and Church officials. The cases would have collapsed and the offenders would have turned around and sued the State for “wrongful” charges.

We ought not to forget that providing sound and indisputable evidence in a court of law is easier said than done. The law is, after all, a piece of stolid and technical machinery, and there are crafty lawyers who are more concerned with defending their impeccable reputation than in uncovering the truth. The next best thing was to leak the report to the now-defunct Mirror newspaper and other journalists.

By the same token, in spite of what the acting Police Commissioner tells us, that offenders will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, the Judith Jones report is only as strong and valid as willing and credible witnesses and the detection of indisputable evidence.

Democracy, with all the freedoms and privileges it provides, is a double-edged sword that also protects the rights of perpetrators of heinous acts. They are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. In closing, I’d like to ask Dr Rowley if he has information pertaining to little Akiel Chambers—a case that still haunts us after all this time.

Apparently, everyone knows the iden­tity of the offender who was purportedly a high government official now deceased. I can recall quite vividly Marlene Coudray, a then-minister in the Partnership/UNC government, standing in the Parliament threatening to name the official. Why didn’t she?

I included this last paragraph to show how politics trumps all—even the hellish abuse of children. We all want justice to prevail, but unfortunately, justice and the law do not always align.

Say a prayer for the nation’s children.

RP Joseph

San Fernando

