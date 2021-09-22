By now most people would have heard or read the President of the Industrial Court’s statement that mandatory vaccination is not simple.
However, she said, “While there are no express provisions in the Industrial Relations Act (IRA) of Trinidad and Tobago for Covid-19 vaccination policies to be introduced in the workplace as new terms and conditions of employment...” Well, obviously there could not have had provisions, since Covid-19 simply did not exist before!
The Honourable Deborah Thomas-Felix went on to say “...our legal framework provides for the introduction of new policies, new terms and conditions of employment and new working arrangements...” In my humble opinion, can’t we now introduce these policies and arrangements, and include vaccination policies?
The question is why didn’t the President of the Industrial Court offer some leadership advice as to how quickly and what methods the stakeholders—ie, employers/employees/representatives—should use to solve the issue of mandatory vaccine in the workplace?
Our country is in a crisis and we need proper guidance from our leaders. She agrees that “a mandatory vaccination policy may be introduced as a condition of new employment”, but gave a resounding NO as to whether this policy can be introduced in the current workplace.
This is a very fine line, indeed. It’s almost like sitting on the fence.
Section 6(1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act states: “It shall be the duty of every employer to ensure, so far as is reasonably practicable, the safety, health and welfare at work of all his/her employees.”
Ms Thomas-Felix stated that to date only Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Vatican City and Indonesia have made vaccination mandatory for all adults—but the topic here is the workplace and employees, not adults!
My critics will say our labour laws are different from constitutional law, but Dr Jamille Broome, an employment and labour law consultant and a lecturer at The University of the West Indies, gives a very interesting perspective. He says, “Those who refuse to get vaccinated claim that their constitutional rights are being infringed, and under Section 4 of our Constitution there are three possible categories where rights may exist:
• right to respect for private and family life;
• freedom of conscience and religious belief and observance;
• freedom of thought and expression.
“Before examining the legitimacy of these rights, of grave importance is explaining the fact that rights under the Constitution can only be enforced against the State and/or its agents. Simply put, it is not possible in this jurisdiction for an individual to sue another private citizen for breach of their constitutional rights; similarly an employee cannot bring action against a private employer for ‘breaching their Constitutional rights’.”
Reiterating that England’s laws have and will continue to be heavily influenced by European community law, he referred to several European decisions on mandatory medical treatments and vaccinations that have been handed down by the European Court of Human Rights.
In the case of Boffa v San Marino (January 1998), the European Commission of Human Rights cited that it was necessary in a democratic society to have compulsory vaccinations for children against Hepatitis B.
In a recent case in the Czech Republic (April 2021), Vavricka and Others v the Czech Republic, the court confirmed that when it comes to infectious diseases, a compulsory child vaccination programme, with penalties for non-compliance, is not a violation of human rights.
The United States Supreme Court, since 1905, in the case of Jacobsen v Massachusetts, pronounced that individual rights are not absolute when contrasted to public health mandates, therefore they cannot and will not override compulsory vaccination mandates or laws.
Dr Broome concluded, “Based on the foregoing legal obligation and decisions from some of the most respected courts in the world, I expect that both private employers and the Government of Trinidad and Tobago will do what they deem necessary to protect the health, safety and well-being of the general public, despite the inevitable backlash. The law on this topic is clear... and it is unlikely to change anytime soon.”
He warned employees, “Lastly, as an advocate for the fair treatment of employees/workers, I still believe that is essential to point out the downsides of challenging vaccination mandates by employers.”
An employee/worker should be made aware that even if he or she pursues a claim to the Industrial Court if the termination or other form of disciplinary action is not effected on the basis of “good industrial relations practice”, an outcome is likely to take years; and with Covid-19 vaccination becoming a pre-employment requirement in many places, employment elsewhere may be difficult—ultimately, it is the employee/worker with much to lose.”
Mr Prime Minister, the time to act is now!
Terrence Kalloo
via e-mail