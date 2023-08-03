What a dounce!

Nothing symbolises political dotishness better than the decision of the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation, under its chairman, Anthony Roberts, to destroy a decades-old dounce (dongs) tree to build a footpath on Gordon Street, Mt Hope.
It epitomises the arrogance and political expediency of the PNM, all in a drive to get votes in the local government election.
For years, there was one footpath/pavement on Gordon Street, and the opposite side, which was grass and dirt, was hardly traversed by anyone. This was where the majestic dounce tree lived. It was the only tree on that stretch of road.
For over 50 years, this dounce tree fed children and adults. There were times when CEPEP cut it very low, but it always grew back to bear its tangy fruit.
It is amazing that in 2023, the powers that be are so clueless that they cannot incorporate an existing tree in the design of a footpath. In other words, they refused to build the pavement around the tree.
That mindset is endemic of the PNM. It is one major reason why we are so poor when it comes to understanding and teaching our history.
Mr Roberts and his team should look to fix the broken concrete in the current pavement, which is a danger to everyone who walks there, especially schoolchildren and the physically disabled.
Is the corporation also going to destroy the amazing, century-old samaan tree which lives at the entrance to the Priority Bus Route, just after the Mt Lambert traffic lights, heading east? Just for votes?
Linus F Didier
Mt Hope