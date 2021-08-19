I sincerely believe we are at a transitional point in history, and I am glad to be witnessing it. I’ve lived through:
• seeing Nelson Mandela being set free in 1990, during South African apartheid, after being unjustly imprisoned for 27 years;
• the fall of the Berlin Wall;
• the ushering-in of the CD and how it cannibalised the cassette tape before itself being relegated to second place, in favour of ultra-portable, higher-density storage;
• an economic depression;
• the destruction of the World Trade Center twin towers in New York;
• the invasion and occupation of Iraq on account of information on weapons of mass destruction, which have never been found to this day, 20 years later;
• the unveiling of the iPhone and its revolutionising of the mobile phone industry, and seeing all the incredible, self-accelerating technologies it spawned;
• Tesla leading innovation in electric cars with its sexy designs and amazing performance;
• The Fugees reuniting for Dave Chappelle’s birthday before disbanding again;
• the inauguration of US president, Barack Obama;
• a pandemic;
• man going on ridiculously expensive trips to space for 11 minutes and then returning;
• an ambitious Rwanda, building its first gold refinery to process the precious stone in Africa so that the raw materials don’t have to leave the continent;
• the assassination of Gaddafi;
• the death of icons: Micheal Jackson, Prince, Aretha Franklin, Lord Kitchener and LeRoy Clarke.
As a proud child of the ’80s, I’ve seen these things. What a time to be alive!
It is estimated that the United States government spent more than US$2.3 trillion in the last two decades, financing a war against Iraq and Afghanistan. With interest, that will inflate to about US$6.5 trillion over the next 30 years—to what avail?
Now, the Taliban has snatched Afghanistan from US occupation with just a fraction of the number of their troops. The new rulers sit on insane deposits of copper, ferrite, gold, ruby, sapphire, quartz, sulphur, bauxite, lithium, natural gas and petroleum.
To compound their value based on the minerals of their land, China and Russia have already stated they will “work with” the Taliban.
The country, under righteous leadership, is poised to potentially and single-handedly invigorate and bolster the world’s energy ambitions while, concurrently, altering the course of the climate discussion and the implications of global warming, going forward.
Unequivocally, we are at a pivotal point in history. What a time to be alive!
Kofi Blades
via e-mail