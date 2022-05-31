What about ‘dougla’ day?

The East Indian community of T&T celebrated their arrival and all their positive achievements.

A couple of months from now, the African community will be celebrating their emancipation from hundreds of years of merciless slavery and their subsequent accomplishments.

And while these two ethnic groups together form the majority of the T&T population, therefore, cannot be denied these commemorative days, what about minorities?

Do minority groups have anything of ethnic significance to celebrate?

Let’s start with the First Peoples (descendants of the Caribs and Arawaks).

Some years ago, the First Peoples were given a token one-off national holiday, and from all appearances (and I hope I’m wrong here), it looks as though that’s it for them.

Then there is the Syrian/Lebanese community, or the “one per cent” we brand these fervent business people when presenting our usually prejudiced views.

This faction of people may have met more settled circumstances than the arrivals before them.

However, they did come here seeking a better standard of living. And with their apparent ingrained business acumen, they’ve made excellent progress over the years.

And it appears that because of that very same commercial resolve, they never got preoccupied with “fighting” for any marked day of arrival.

Of course, the presence and business temperament of the minute Chinese community speaks for itself.

And given their small number, one would think they perhaps devotedly but discreetly join their motherland in whatever celebrations she commemorates.

What about that ever-growing “major minority”—the people of mixed descent, or “dougla”, as we are called?

Being of mixed descent, while I may cordially join my Indian or African brothers in their ethnic celebrations, if the truth be told, I don’t feel wholly part of any of those observances.

Let me quickly add I do not devalue anyone’s cherished commemorations.

It’s just that from my perspective (and I’ve been taught to respect my fellow human beings’ rights, barring ethnicity), I still do not feel fully incorporated into any of the celebrations of the two ethnicities I’m mixed with.

One possible explanation is that starting from my elementary school days, and growing into young adulthood at various places of work, I was frequently referred to by both the “N” or “C” degrading ethnic nicknames by the very people of both major ethnic groups.

Again, while not trying to deride, level with, or even supersede anyone’s ethnic prerogative, can I, on behalf of T&T’s growing mixed population, humbly request a day recognising our “dougla” population? And here “dougla” means not just the foremost mixture of East Indian and African, but any mix of our wide variety of ethnicities.

And it does not need the status of another carousing Trini public holiday. It can be modestly observed, similar to Mother’s Day or Father’s Day.

Our mixed-ethnicity population is undeniably growing. I believe a Mixed-Ethnicity Day in T&T will only enhance our oft nationally-expressed sentiment on racial equality, and ultimately, reflect the “all-ah-we-is-one” axiom we love to boast about.

While I aspire to achieve this equivalent goal, I will continue to thank God for the breath of life in blessed Trinidad and Tobago.

Lloyd Ragoo

Chaguanas

