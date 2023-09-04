Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher indicated last week that murders were on a downward trend based on a statistic that, compared to last year, there was one fewer murder for the same period.
Whilst the count of murders is an important statistic, why aren’t the numbers of other serious crimes such as home invasions and armed business robberies not given similar relevance in the public police reporting statistics?
What about the detection and conviction rates?
One would think that crime prevention measures and enforcement can really only be counted when perpetrators are caught and convicted, in particular the real gang bosses and not the foot soldiers they employ to commit these heinous acts.