Here in sweet T&T, we have jumped on the US bandwagon and have stood up and expressed our diverse views on the ongoing racial tension in the US, but I ask us to step back and look at our country.

Do all lives matter here in sweet T&T? Are all lives privileged to the same access of water, education, healthcare and earning a liveable income?

Based on the political strongholds, these citizens that reside within in these areas are not “privileged”.

Instead, we see extreme poverty that should be a shame to a once oil-rich nation.

Do all lives matter in the “hot spots” where young black males killing each other like flies but the root of the problem is never addressed?

Do all lives matter for the single mother earning minimum wage and struggling daily to feed her children?

Do all lives matter to the average man-on-the-street who can’t see his way to build a home but billion-dollar companies flaunting their wealth?

Ask yourself, do all lives matter to the citizens that live in flood-prone zones but we have yet to fix the problem after decades of mismanagement?

You see here in sweet T&T wealth is not accessible to all, jobs are not available to all, water in your pipes in selective areas and the school your child attends is usually aligned to the neighbourhood you live in!

So before we continue versing our gratuitous opinions on the US, let’s look at our sweet home and ask ourselves as citizens, does my life matter!

Michelle Dymally Davis

Cedros

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

What is the colour of power?

What is the colour of power?

I hadn’t intended to write a word; my feelings were raw and I felt that everything I could possibly say had already been expressed. I had already begun writing about something else for this column, but I couldn’t do it. I didn’t feel that it was right to let my exhaustion with the ongoing brutality of humankind shunt me away from a principle I hold fast.

The stubborn problem of delivery delays

The stubborn problem of delivery delays

EARLIER this week, the Minister of Housing officiated at a ceremony organised by the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) in which 500 lucky would-be homeowners stood to benefit from a random television draw for the allocation of State housing. This was the expected end of the line for at least those persons, some of whom would have submitted applications since who knows how long ago.

A routine police killing in Minneapolis

A routine police killing in Minneapolis

I lived in Falcon Heights, Minnesota for most of the 18 years I resided and worked in the state, teaching at the University of Minnesota. I was offered the job there in 1990, and subsequently bought a house. Falcon Heights is a suburb that is equidistant from both Minneapolis and St Paul, the capital, about a ten-minute drive away from both cities. For most of my time there I was the only black person owning a home on my street, and indeed on adjoining streets.

Noisy ‘neighbours’ disturbing the peace

To say that we live in difficult times is to minimise the challenges each and every one of us faces on a daily basis.

From viral pan­demics leading to broken economies which have given rise to a huge number of people struggling to feed their families.

Rallying with the peaceful protesters

A minority of social media users have voiced dismay that West Indians are fixated on opining about the injustice of George Floyd’s death due to police brutality.

Do all lives matter in T&T?

Here in sweet Trinidad and Tobago, we have jumped on the bandwagon and stood up and expressed our diverse views on the ongoing racial tensions in the United States, but I ask us to step back and look at our country.