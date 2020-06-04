Here in sweet T&T, we have jumped on the US bandwagon and have stood up and expressed our diverse views on the ongoing racial tension in the US, but I ask us to step back and look at our country.
Do all lives matter here in sweet T&T? Are all lives privileged to the same access of water, education, healthcare and earning a liveable income?
Based on the political strongholds, these citizens that reside within in these areas are not “privileged”.
Instead, we see extreme poverty that should be a shame to a once oil-rich nation.
Do all lives matter in the “hot spots” where young black males killing each other like flies but the root of the problem is never addressed?
Do all lives matter for the single mother earning minimum wage and struggling daily to feed her children?
Do all lives matter to the average man-on-the-street who can’t see his way to build a home but billion-dollar companies flaunting their wealth?
Ask yourself, do all lives matter to the citizens that live in flood-prone zones but we have yet to fix the problem after decades of mismanagement?
You see here in sweet T&T wealth is not accessible to all, jobs are not available to all, water in your pipes in selective areas and the school your child attends is usually aligned to the neighbourhood you live in!
So before we continue versing our gratuitous opinions on the US, let’s look at our sweet home and ask ourselves as citizens, does my life matter!
Michelle Dymally Davis
Cedros