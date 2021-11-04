What about the boosters?

The Ministry of Health has an online computer answering questions. I phrased the following question six different ways, “Where can I get a Covid-19 booster injection?”
I got this answer six times, “Sorry, I am unable to answer your question. Can you please repeat in a different way?”
I went to the Savannah to see if I could get a booster shot. They said the Government is not offering boosters.
I read in the papers the Government will be giving, or has given, its shots to other countries because we are not taking up the injections. Why doesn’t it offer those shots as boosters to the frontline workers and old people?
Winston Beausoleil
Maraval