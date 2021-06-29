What about the pupils left behind?

I thank the volunteers who are turning up to assist in the vaccination efforts. Your service is appreciated, and congratulations to the Government personnel who finally accepted that “you can’t do it alone”.
Unfortunately, while the Government is focused on getting vaccines and finding new ways of restricting the movements of people, they have presided over a major problem in the education system.
How are we going to recover from 22,000 pupils missing out on a year of schooling? I have pleaded for corporate T&T to step up and give e-devices and connectivity to these youngsters who are in need of help. Where will you find your employees in a couple years?
When will we learn of the plan to reach these pupils? What is the plan? Who is responsible for implementation? Can we get a breakdown by age and by region, of the numbers of children missing out on their schooling?
How much it will cost is the least important item. Because that is nothing compared to the end result of lower literacy levels, lower participation in the work force and higher delinquency.
Positive, deliberate action is surely better in the long run than this unintentional, potentially harmful attitude.
Anne de Silva
St Joseph