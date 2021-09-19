What an unholy mess

I have been reading the unfolding saga regarding the intended appointment of the Commissioner of Police and the appointment of the acting Commissioner of Police and other matters regarding the Police Service Commission (‘the Commission’).
The Commission has found itself in a most unholy mess. To date, one applicant has filed judicial review proceedings regarding his application to be appointed and was granted interim injunctive relief against the Commission, thus preventing the appointment of Commissioner until his substantive matter is heard and determined between the Commission and himself.
Attorney Dave Persad is challenging the Commission on the legality of the acting appointment of Mr Gary Griffith with what appears to be a credible challenge. That may also end up before the courts, unless the Commission revokes the said appointment.
The validity of the renewed temporary contract of the then Commissioner is being queried in many quarters, including the Police Service Social and Welfare Association. The acting Commissioner is currently on leave, having publicly stated that he does not know what the hullabaloo is about, since he applied some three months ago. It is the norm that when such a contract comes to an end, all leave accumulated (if accumulated) during the contract period comes to an end. All leave must be taken during the contracted period. Has the Commission renewed his contract, if so, on what specific terms and is the contract legal?
According to the legal arguments of Mr Persad, it will appear that the appointment of the current acting Commissioner, Mr Jacob, is also null and void. The Commission, unlike when Mr Griffith was appointed to act, noted under what authority it acted; however, it has now gone silent.
In an article appearing in two daily newspapers, attorney Persad also raised the pertinent issue of whether a soldier such as Mr Gary Griffith, is a police officer and can qualify as “eligible”, since he does not possess “no less than 15 years’ experience of increasing responsibility in law enforcement”. The question is, whether a soldier is a law enforcement officer. Again, the Commission may have to settle this issue in court.
Alarmingly, the Commission, at the eleventh hour of the selection process, appointed an ex-judge to investigate serious acts of misbehaviour by senior police officers, all presumably under the watch of Mr Griffith. One is not certain if the acting Commissioner is among the “senior officers”. Over the last three years, notwithstanding several high profile matters of urgent public interest as it relates to the Police Service, including those currently before the courts, the Commission caused not one single investigation nor requested any special report, as empowered under Section 123 (7) of the Constitution. What was the cause for the obvious slumber and inaction in the face of public outcry? Why is the Commission acting now?
Obviously, the Commission did not see anything “special” in, for example, the $22 million walking out of the Maloney Police Station; the extra judicial killings, especially those in police custody; the openly published alleged firearms bribery scandal; the football scandal involving allegations against the Commissioner; the gross disrespect by the Commissioner towards major office holders, including the Prime Minister, and other prominent professionals as well as democratic institutions including the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago, the press and even members of the Judiciary.
The Commission deserves to be in this mess. It is a mess of its own creation. Whenever persons are given sacred powers, duties and responsibilities, especially under the Constitution, and are negligent or reckless in executing their sacred duties and responsibilities or are beholden to those who directly or indirectly appointed them, then woe be unto them! However, it is the nation that sinks deeper and deeper and deeper in hopelessness.
Narendra Latchman
Attorney