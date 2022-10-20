What are NIB’s hours?

I would appreciate if you can highlight that we the citizens would like the relevant person/s of the National Insurance Board to confirm their hours of work. It is clearly stated 8 a.m. to 4.15 p.m. (cashier closes at 3 p.m.).
I visited the Barataria branch on Monday at 3.10 p.m., only to see the CLOSED sign up, and the security guard informing me that their office closes at 3 p.m.
I witnessed several people alighting out of taxis in front of the said office at that time also being told the branch was closed.
Can the National Insurance Board kindly inform the public of their correct hours of work via newsprint?
Sumintra Samaroo