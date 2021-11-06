What are the latest requirements to enter the US?

Question:

I am planning to travel to the United States for the holidays. What are the latest travel requirements to enter? If I don’t have a visa, what can I do?

Answer:

As the holiday season draws closer, US Embassy, Port of Spain, strongly encourages potential travellers to be aware of updated travel guidelines so visitors to the United States can be reunited with family and friends.

Effective tomorrow, the United States will require all adult foreign air travellers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Foreign travellers and vaccinated US citizens must show proof of full vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test taken within three days of travel to the United States before boarding.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will accept all FDA-approved or WHO-authorised vaccines for air travel to the United States. For travel purposes, the United States considers anyone 18 or over to be an adult. Children younger than 18 will follow the testing regimen of their accompanying parents.

Unvaccinated US citizens or legal permanent residents must show proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within one day of departure to the United States and proof they have purchased a viral test to test again after arrival.

The US Embassy traditionally experiences a surge in applications and demand for visa appointments during the holiday months of November and December. Due to Covid-19, the Consular Section is not able to host as many in-person interviews as before.

If you have previously held a B1/B2 visa (commonly known as a tourist visa) that expired in the last 48 months, you may be qualified to send in your documents by mail and have your interview waived. We encourage applicants to go to our Embassy website, tt.usembassy.gov/visas/, for additional information.

First-time B1/B2 applicants should expect delays in scheduling an interview due to the continuing prevalence of Covid-19 cases. As conditions improve and visa services reopen, you will be able to reschedule your interview. Please be reassured that your visa application fee is valid until September 30, 2023, and we look forward to welcoming you to the embassy for your appointment when we can do so safely.

—For more information on entry requirements to the United States, please visit travel.state.gov.

—Follow us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/ttusa https://twitter.com/USinTT

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Shaming the nation

Shaming the nation

Whenever a contrast has arisen between Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Barbadian PM Mia Mottley, Rowley has fallen woefully short and, sadly, humiliated Trinidad and Tobago.

There were two occasions last year. During the pandemic, 33 retired nationals missed the deadline to return home by a few hours and were stranded in Barbados. Bridgetown reached out to Port of Spain to urge that we take our citizens, but our Government refused.

The COP charade

An 85-car motorcade for President Biden at the G20 in Rome, 400 private jets parked up at COP26, dozens of limousines and five-star banquets, 25,000 delegates (you read that right) emitting hot air, lectures from the Royal Family who have flown 545,161 miles in the last five years, enough to get to the Moon and back, and then around the Earth’s equator three times.

Playing smart…

Playing smart…

Why boasteth thyself/ Oh, evil men/ Playing smart/ And not being clever?/ I said, you’re working iniquity/ To achieve vanity (if a-so aso)/ But the goodness of Jah, Jah/ I-dureth for-I-ever.”

The guys with the umbrellas

The guys with the umbrellas

In 1930, The International Digest had this quote, “A banker, it has been said jestingly, is a man who lends you an umbrella when the weather is good and takes it back when it rains. It would be more correct to say that the banker, at the beginning of a storm which might turn the umbrella inside out, demands that you do not open it but stay indoors.”

What are the latest requirements to enter the US?

As the holiday season draws closer, US Embassy, Port of Spain, strongly encourages potential travellers to be aware of updated travel guidelines so visitors to the United States can be reunited with family and friends.

Urgent roadworks needed

I’d like to highlight a very frightening and dangerous situation at 1¼-mile mark, Blanchisseuse Road, Arima.

The roadway is on the extreme verge of collapsing about 40 feet into the river and watercourse below. The terrifying fact is that it will take with it the vehicle and the unfortunate driver and occupants that trigger the breakdown.