What AstraZeneca says about its vaccine

The official name of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is Vaxzevria. Here’s what you can learn from the package insert (revised March 2021)—one of the more honest sources of information about a pharmaceutical product—if you can understand it.
The first instruction says, “Read all of this leaflet carefully before the vaccine is given because it contains important information for you.” How many of those giving/receiving the vaccine have read the insert? How many of those telling us it’s “safe and effective” have read the insert? How many of the “officials” giving us advice have read the insert?
According to the insert, the main ingredients are “Chimpanzee Adenovirus encoding the SARS-CoV-2 Spike glycoprotein, produced in genetically modified human embryonic kidney cells.”
Here’s an interesting fact. According to the World Health Organisation, about 40 million to 50 million babies are aborted each year worldwide. (And they continue to lock down the world because a couple million adults, they say, have died from Covid-19.) Now, which country, do you think, performs the highest number of abortions? Answer: India, with an estimated 15.6 million annually.
India, a country with 170,000-odd Covid deaths, feverishly producing vaccines, hoping to prevent 0.17 million adults from dying—but abort 92 times as many babies every year. So much for the sanctity of human life. Oh, the irony, the hypocrisy.
What’s the relevance, you ask? Because “human embryonic kidney cells” is the fancy way to say “kidney cells from aborted babies”. Clearly, India would have no problem getting raw material for its vaccines.
It just occurred to me to ask. Would you take a vaccine knowing a baby had to die to make it? (As an aside, it would be interesting to hear what our religious leaders think about vaccines made from aborted foetal cells.)
The insert lists many other ingredients, among them polysorbate 80. According to the NCBI (National Center for Biotechnology Information), polysorbate 80 has been associated with a number of adverse events such as rash, pain, erythema (redness of the skin), thrombophlebitis (blood-clotting!) and non-allergic anaphylaxis. The last deserves special mention.
Anaphylaxis is a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. It can occur within minutes of exposure to something you’re allergic to, such as peanuts or bee stings.
“Non-allergic” means it’s not caused by something you’re allergic to, but the clinical reactions are the same and can be just as lethal.
So, polysorbate 80 can cause blood clots and acute allergic reactions. No one should be surprised that some people get blood clots after being injected with Vaxzevria.
And that’s not all. Polysorbate 80 has also been implicated in cases of kidney and liver toxicity.
I end with two quotes from the Vaxzevria insert.
“Currently there are limited data (read “none”) on the efficacy of Vaxzevria in individuals aged 55 and older.”
In other words, AstraZeneca says there is no basis on which to recommend giving the vaccine to anyone over 55 years old. And whom are we prioritising?
“A combination of blood clots and low level of platelets, in some cases together with bleeding, has been observed very rarely following vaccination with Vaxzevria. This included some severe cases with blood clots in different or unusual locations and excessive clotting or bleeding throughout the body. Some cases had a fatal outcome.”
In case you missed it, “a fatal outcome” means the patient died.
So anytime you hear someone say the AstraZeneca vaccine is “safe and effective”, without qualification, rest assured you’re listening to someone who is not well-acquainted with it.
I recommend you pay attention to what the manufacturer has to say.
Noel Kalicharan
via e-mail