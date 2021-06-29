Certain people “from Tobago” and elsewhere lately have been suggesting (in so many words) that the offshore energy fields “proportionately” belong “to Tobago”, according to “their destiny for autonomy”.

There is no basis for this. The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) acts under authority delegated from Parliament. This is what Parliament can ordinarily bestow and what the THA was given.

For Tobago to have the autonomy being indicated, it would require an overhaul of the Constitution itself via special majorities, with a new Constitution containing the requisite body of laws that would apply to Tobago and those for Trinidad, including taxation and judiciary, etc, as well as those dealing with relations between the two autonomous national assemblies and societal sections that would result and for dealing with the outside world.

This cannot be done by passing a single act to do with Tobago. In any event Trinidad and Tobago would cease to be a unitary state and would be either bicephalous or would function through some arrangement of co-governance. Would it be in this country’s best interests?

On the one hand it would multiply structures unnecessarily.

On the other, the nation would be beset by forces of divide and rule, likely including a particular subset of foreign energy firms.

The latter are showing up already in the intense interest they have in our resources. They have been re-investing in them since January 2015 when Dr Rowley was calling for new pricing talks and for elections; when everyone was saying the future of energy looked so bleak.

E Galy

via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tobago at political vortex

Tobago at political vortex

Judging from yesterday’s debate on the Joint Select Committee’s report on the Tobago autonomy bills, the sister isle is shaping-up to be possibly the biggest battleground of the next general election.

What about the pupils left behind?

I thank the volunteers who are turning up to assist in the vaccination efforts. Your service is appreciated, and congratulations to the Government personnel who finally accepted that “you can’t do it alone”.

What the bank requires

On March 5, I wrote to one of our local banks to set up an account for a newly-formed professional association. We are a small group of firms with minimal annual financial activity and basic requirements for a chequing account.

Bordering on open contempt?

Bordering on open contempt?

The planned opening of T&T’s borders is the most welcome news for people stranded “outside” for many months.

The rationale for keeping the airports closed since March last year is curious given that the number of active cases and deaths fluctuated between single and low double digits. However, the numbers over the past two months have been in triple digits for active cases and mostly double digits for deaths,

Covid crapaud lies in wait

Covid crapaud lies in wait

For every female seen wearing a face mask with her nose exposed there are four men being just as silly.

I wonder why?

Is it male vanity or just misbelieving that they appear macho? Accordingly, more men appear to be dying from Covid-19 than women.

Tracking the recovery roadmap

Tracking the recovery roadmap

The Roadmap to Recovery Report, designed to guide how the country gets over the hill, leaving the Covid-19 assault behind, says this of the objectives it sent out. The country’s economy was to be set on a path towards the formation of a new society. It was to be based on a platform for “Restructuring and transforming towards a stronger, more resilient economy, in which equity, inclusiveness and self-sufficiency for all are the cornerstones of a new society.”