If every single household in T&T is legally allowed a mini­mum of two Firearm User’s Licences (FULs), what do you think can happen next? Are we going to get like parts of America where, if you do not look like you belong to the neighbourhood, you can be shot on sight?

There will be citizens who feel threatened by walkers just passing through. The person might be offering mangoes for sale. This man looks like a bandit. Let us as least shoot at his foot. We may not kill him, but he will get the message “do not walk through here”.

What if a murder is foolishly committed? What if the shooter is so devastated by killing someone that, shame in his face, he commits suicide? And worse yet, instead of subjecting his family to embarrassment, he decides to kill all his immediate relatives? Six people dead because you have a legal gun to wave about?

It may sound like a B movie but it can happen. Your FUL, instead of saving you, brings disgrace and murder right to your own front door.

I saw a recent show where former US president Barack Obama said that one point in his life he closely resembled murdered American teen Trayvon Martin. Need I say more?

Westmoorings and other desirous home addresses can become like hotspot areas, where warring gangs prevent rivals from walking through selected streets. You are deader than dead if you are a stranger.

There will be no difference. Just shoot to kill just in case you suspect a home invasion? Kneel on the neck of your FUL prisoner and then use your cellphone and ask the police to come quick, quick, quick?

Another B movie is being made right there on your rich- people-only street?

FULs are legal property. Bullets, bullets, bullets. Crapaud smoke your pipe if you even begin to look like a social media gangster.

Let’s look at criminality from another angle: how fair is it that you do not need a registered firearm in order to commit white-collar crime when, essentially, crime is crime?

The negative effect on the economy is equally devastating in this country where image is everything. Murder will eventually be accepted as just plain self-defence.

The murder clocks are ticking.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

Putting muscle behind price gouging

The Prime Minister’s warning against price gouging in the wake of ongoing flooding is timely, but unlikely to dissuade anyone from profiteering off the misery of flood-hit farmers and low-income consumers.

The proclivity to exploit consumer need is so commonplace and widespread that what may be considered extortionate pricing elsewhere is generally seen in T&T as normal business practice consonant with the laws of supply and demand. The line between demand-driven price increases and price gouging can be blurry—but in a situation of need resulting from a disaster, hiking the price of necessities such as food and medicine to the point where people cannot afford the basics should be a red flag of the unfairness associated with price gouging.

However, subjective terms such as “unfairness” are no more useful than an epithet, which is why we need muscular legislation that balances the interests of both producers and consumers during disasters. Price gouging during a disaster should be made a crime, but this will only work if farmers and other producers are supported. Criminalising price gouging during disasters would be anathema to the market unless accompanied by clear and speedy financial mitigation measures such as disaster insurance, grants, debt relief, special subsidies and no-interest credit, among others.

Robust disaster legislation would protect consumers from being at the mercy of vendors and businesses. Instead of relying on sellers to exercise their conscience and act in a fair and reasonable manner, legislation would give the Prime Minister’s words real power and allow the State to respond to disaster situations in a structured manner that reduces the scope for poor decision-making influenced by bias, discrimination and partisan political interests. It would also set the rules for the State’s ­response ­regardless of which political party is in office.

In this situation, there would be clear criteria for declaring a disaster, whether at the community, regional, island or national level. A declaration by the Prime Minister would trigger a suite of measures including quick access to funding, release of designated State resources and responses, and the activation of price-gouging laws, among others.

The key question is whether any government would be willing to be so hemmed in by the law that it loses the total discretionary powers it ­currently enjoys to determine when, why, how and to whom State ­resources are distributed.

Patronage, including disaster patronage, is a source of massive political power that is not easily relinquished by governments without pressure from organised public opinion. However, people contending with a disaster and fallout from it should not be held hostage to political vagaries and governments that blow hot and cold depending on their current political agenda.

It has been three months since agricultural areas of Trinidad began experiencing floods on a regular basis as the rainy season picked up speed. With farmers’ crops drowning under flood waters, Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein has been all but invisible—a fact probably explained by his social media posts which reveal just how distracted he is by the PNM’s upcoming internal elections in which he is running for the position of treasurer.

Soca on the back Burna?

While we debate if Tobago Carnival with its $17.5 million expense bill was worth it, I want to instead focus on something else that I found curious during the event. It involves the current state and future direction of our soca ­genre.

Leading up to Tobago Carnival, the music scene promised to deliver with the Scarborough Riddim which seemed to perfectly capture the “feel” of Tobago, particularly with two of the most popular songs on the riddim, Shurwayne Winchester’s “To Be Gonian”, and “We Reach” by Zan and Adana Roberts. However, when Burna Boy was announced as headlining the TOMAC event, soca and the Scarborough Riddim took a back seat to Afrobeats.

Leaving us behind

Leaving us behind

W hen we compare Trinidad and Tobago with some countries which also gained Independence in the ’60s, we get a profound insight into the tragic mismanagement of this country.

Mauritius, population of 1.3 million, attained sovereignty from Britain in 1968. With “no exploitable resources” like diamonds or oil, its prospects were so dismal, Nobel economist James Meade doubted its viability. But outstanding leadership moved that nation from a sugar-based monoculture to a diversified upper middle-income economy involving tourism, finance, textiles, agro-processing and advanced technology, achieving over five per cent annual economic growth for almost 30 years.

...And we will remember them

...And we will remember them

He would turn up at one of the three army camps we had in those days—Teteron, Ogden or Union Hall. His kit, such as they could be so considered—sometimes a tunic worn past its expiry date, other times a plain shirt, both items looking as though they were specially laundered for that important day; trousers neat with seams; footwear that he’d somehow acquired that resembled drill boots, likelier “washikongs”; and most importantly, his facial hair and features groomed to perfection.

No place to hide

No place to hide

Things have been warming up (or deteriorating) lately in the political arena among those who see others as pothounds; those who consider themselves as thoroughbreds; and those who accuse challengers of the established order as possessing sinister motives.

Stuart Young, Minister of Energy, demeaned PNM members who offered themselves for leadership positions in the party’s forthcoming elections. He claimed that since 2015, some of them have done nothing but criti­cise the party leaders “like little pothounds barking at our ankles as though they are the opposition and now they want to put themselves forward and call themselves firstly PNM members and then secondly want to be PNM leaders”.

History repeating itself

History repeating itself

The Honourable Minister of National Security, Fitzgerald Hinds, in his own inimitable way, has made several pronouncements in several fora in which he unarguably seeks to draw a connection between the alarming upsurge in violent crimes committed by the criminal element using increasing high-capacity automatic firearms, and firearms in the hands of persons who have been issued permits to own and/or use firearms by the Office of the Commissioner of Police.