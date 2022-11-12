If every single household in T&T is legally allowed a minimum of two Firearm User’s Licences (FULs), what do you think can happen next? Are we going to get like parts of America where, if you do not look like you belong to the neighbourhood, you can be shot on sight?
There will be citizens who feel threatened by walkers just passing through. The person might be offering mangoes for sale. This man looks like a bandit. Let us as least shoot at his foot. We may not kill him, but he will get the message “do not walk through here”.
What if a murder is foolishly committed? What if the shooter is so devastated by killing someone that, shame in his face, he commits suicide? And worse yet, instead of subjecting his family to embarrassment, he decides to kill all his immediate relatives? Six people dead because you have a legal gun to wave about?
It may sound like a B movie but it can happen. Your FUL, instead of saving you, brings disgrace and murder right to your own front door.
I saw a recent show where former US president Barack Obama said that one point in his life he closely resembled murdered American teen Trayvon Martin. Need I say more?
Westmoorings and other desirous home addresses can become like hotspot areas, where warring gangs prevent rivals from walking through selected streets. You are deader than dead if you are a stranger.
There will be no difference. Just shoot to kill just in case you suspect a home invasion? Kneel on the neck of your FUL prisoner and then use your cellphone and ask the police to come quick, quick, quick?
Another B movie is being made right there on your rich- people-only street?
FULs are legal property. Bullets, bullets, bullets. Crapaud smoke your pipe if you even begin to look like a social media gangster.
Let’s look at criminality from another angle: how fair is it that you do not need a registered firearm in order to commit white-collar crime when, essentially, crime is crime?
The negative effect on the economy is equally devastating in this country where image is everything. Murder will eventually be accepted as just plain self-defence.
The murder clocks are ticking.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin